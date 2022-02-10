Seratones Announce New Album 'Love & Algorythms'

Shreveport, Louisiana's Seratones-fronted by the gospel-trained powerhouse frontwoman and activist A.J. Haynes-have returned with the announcement of their third album Love & Algorhythms, out on April 29th via New West Records.

This album follows their breakout debut and sophomore records, which found the band performing on CBS Saturday Morning, NPR Music's Tiny Desk, and more. Now, three years later, Seratones dive into the joyful struggle to find pleasure in a world designed to destroy you on Love & Algorhythms, which was produced by Paul Butler at Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas.

With themes ranging from Black feminism, Afrofuturism, astrology, and the struggles rooted in Haynes' work as a counselor in one of Louisiana's last-standing abortion clinics, Haynes says, "This is a protest album built on the form of protest I'm most interested in at this moment: getting present and sitting through difficult things with abundant joy."

Throughout the record Haynes & co. explore the many different paths towards revolution-the kind of complex, disruptive, personal revolutions that can open transformative portals to a better future.

Along with the album announcement comes Love & Algorhythms' celestial burst of a lead single, "Good Day." The track, alongside its breezy music video directed by Danielle Calodney, signals Seratones' triumphant return, with Haynes' thrilling falsetto lifting to the skies on a neon flutter.

"Do you really want to get better?/ Do you really want to get well?" she sings, as Travis Stewart's super ball bass line bouncing through the mix. Written in part as homage to novelist Toni Cade Bambara, the track blends Black gospel vocals and polyrhythms with roots spread throughout the African diaspora to produce an effervescent immediacy.

The band has also been known for their powerhouse live shows, and have previously toured with the likes of Charles Bradley, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Black Pumas, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and more. Today, they also announced a string of spring tour dates including stops at SXSW and June tour dates with Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul & The Broken Bones. See all dates below.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Mar 5 Denton, TX - She Rock 2022 Festival

Mar 15 - 20 Austin, TX - SXSW

Apr 23 Waverly, AL - Standard Deluxe Festival

May 7 New Orleans, LA - JAZZ Fest - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 13 New York, NY - WFUV Party at City Winery Pier 57

Jun 1 Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

Jun 3 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amp *

Jun 4 Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Amp *

Jun 5 Richmond, VA - Meadowbrook Park *

Jun 7 Burlington, VT - Shelburne Museum Green *

Jun 8 Portland, ME - Thompson's Point *

Jun 10 New Haven, CT - Westville Bowl *

Jun 11 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony *

Jun 12 Bethlehem, PA - Steelstacks *

*notes dates with Fitz and The Tantrums + St. Paul & The Broken Bones