Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Drop Deluxe Edition of New Album

I Said I Love You First…And You Said It Back, the deluxe version of Selena Gomez and benny blanco’s first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, is out now via SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Upon its original release, the album was instantly met with praise and garnered the highest first week sales for both the GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Platinum recording artist Selena Gomez and GRAMMY® nominated, multi-Platinum artist, record producer and songwriter benny blanco.

Additionally, a video for the new song “Talk,” directed by Tony Yacenda, made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

The deluxe version features four new original songs including the long-awaited release of the fan favorite “Stained,” a new remix of “Bluest Flame,” “Cowboy” with GloRilla and “Guess You Can Say I’m In Love” with vocals and production from Greg Gonzalez of Cigarettes After Sex. An acoustic version of “Call Me When You Break Up” with GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams and a live version of “How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten” round out the tracklist.

I Said I Love You First…And You Said It Back celebrates the pair’s love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship. The album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences. It chronicles their entire story—before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds.

Gomez is one of the most globally and culturally celebrated artists, actors, producers, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists of her generation. As a recording artist she has sold more than 197 million singles and has garnered over 34 billion streams worldwide. Gomez has released three critically lauded solo studio albums, all of which debuted at number one on Billboard’s 200 album chart. Her most recent massive hit, “Calm Down,” with singer Rema became the most successful Afrobeat song of all time and the longest running song ever on Billboard’s U.S. Pop Airplay Chart. As an actor and producer, Gomez has been recognized for her work with multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nominations, including receiving her first win with her fellow cast for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. In addition, she recently received her first BAFTA nomination for her role in the audacious, Jacques Audiard film Emilia Perez.

benny blanco is a record producer, songwriter, artist, actor, record executive and New York Times bestselling author. benny has contributed to the sale of hundreds of millions of albums worldwide through his work with artists including Ed Sheeran, SZA, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Juice WRLD, Sia, and many more. As a solo artist, benny has released Platinum albums—FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS and FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2—that have been streamed more than 11 billion times to date and have featured multiple multi-Platinum hits.

