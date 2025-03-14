Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Debut New Single 'Sunset Blvd'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Platinum recording artist Selena Gomez and GRAMMY® nominated, multi-Platinum artist, record producer and songwriter benny blanco have debuted a new song, “Sunset Blvd." Inspired by their first date on the historic Sunset Blvd, the track comes from Gomez and blanco’s highly anticipated first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, out March 21 on SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records.

The song marks the third release from their upcoming album. Previously, Gomez and blanco shared the stunning pop ballad, “Scared of Loving You,” written by Gomez, blanco and GRAMMY® winner FINNEAS. This was quickly followed up by “Call Me When You Break Up” featuring GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams. Pre-order the album here.

I Said I Love You First celebrates the pair’s love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship. The album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences. It chronicles their entire story—before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds.

Gomez is one of the most globally and culturally celebrated artists, actors, producers, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists of her generation. As a recording artist she has sold more than 197 million singles and has garnered over 34 billion streams worldwide. Gomez has released three critically lauded solo studio albums, all of which debuted at number one on Billboard’s 200 album chart. Her most recent massive hit, “Calm Down,” with singer Rema became the most successful Afrobeat song of all time and the longest running song ever on Billboard’s U.S. Pop Airplay Chart. As an actor and producer, Gomez has been recognized for her work with multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nominations, including receiving her first win with her fellow cast for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. In addition, she recently received her first BAFTA nomination for her role in the audacious, Jacques Audiard film Emilia Perez.

benny blanco is a record producer, songwriter, artist, actor, record executive and New York Times bestselling author. benny has contributed to the sale of hundreds of millions of albums worldwide through his work with artists including Ed Sheeran, SZA, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Juice WRLD, Sia, and many more. As a solo artist, benny has released Platinum albums—FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS and FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2—that have been streamed more than 11 billion times to date and have featured multiple multi-Platinum hits.

Photo courtesy of Selena Gomez and benny blanco.

Comments