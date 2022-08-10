Secret Machines Announce Self-Titled LP Digital Reissue

Secret Machines announce a digital reissue of their highly acclaimed self-titled record, remastered by Simon Scott (Slowdive) and originally released on October 14, 2008 via TSM Recordings with original members Brandon Curtis (vocals, bass, keys) and Josh Garza (drums), with Phil Karnats (guitar).

Alongside the announcement, they have shared the record's first single, a revamped version of "The Fire Is Waiting," featuring Tony Visconti on recorder. With this release, the track is available via all DSPS for the very first time.

Speaking on "The Fire Is Waiting," Brandon Curtis wrote:

"When we recorded the demo for this song, everyone told us it was too long. We decided it wasn't long enough. Sometimes you wait for the fire. Sometimes the fire waits for you."

Recently, Secret Machines shared a new double EP featuring a reissue of their Dreaming of Dreaming EP and an EP of new content entitled Day 21. The new release includes their recently released singles: "Day 21" (off the latter) and "Dreaming of Dreaming (Mavrogeorgis and Sclavunos version)" (off the former), which was recorded/engineered by Jim Sclavunos, drummer/percussionist for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

Jim Sclavunos said of Secret Machines:

"Secret Machines were one of the absolute coolest live bands from this wonderful era of the NY scene. Getting to work with them in the studio was a thrill & a downright pleasure."

Listen to the new single here: