Sebastián Yatra Smashes YouTube Theater in LA & New Amazon Music Tour Diaries

The enchantment of Latin superstar Sebastián Yatra's "Dharma Tour" continues as the chart-topping singer, songwriter, Oscar-performing, multi-instrumentalist travels by bus across North America bringing a captivating 22-song set, that is passionate, musical, electric and full of dancing, supporting his chart-topping, multi-platinum album "Dharma."

The global artist opens up to fans and shares a deeper look into his creative vision for the buzzed-about 90-minute show. He also shares the honest and sometimes grueling tour demands in a new Amazon Music episode of "The Tour Diaries" filmed at a recent sold-out arena stop in Buenos Aires.

"Over the years, you become aware of how grueling a tour can be, and what you have to do to be able to give 100% on stage... At the end of the day, it's the people around you who make you feel at home. There are beautiful places, of course, but when there's love and energy and people who are alive that's what really shines through."

"Yatra knew how to reach the hearts of young people and their families from the Inglewood theater stage," the LA Times writes about the 90-minute show the Latin superstar put on over the weekend. Yatra also welcomed upcoming Venezuelan artist Lasso to perform their new remix of the viral TikTok song "Ojos Maronnes" at the YouTube theater in Los Angeles - watch here! On other Dharma tour dates, fans are surprised with a moment on stage to sing along with the Colombian talent.

On other Dharma tour dates, fans are surprised with a moment on stage to sing along with the Colombian talent. "I start each show not knowing fully what to expect," Sebastián Yatra shares with Amazon Music, "I want to put on a show that's not only for the fans, [so] people who don't know my songs, take something with them, to connect and vibe. You really owe it to them to give 1000% of yourself."

The genre-versatile music orchestrator brings to life many emotions on the Dharma tour performing Oscar-nominated "Dos Oruguitas," (which arrived last week with the release of a new version by legendary pianist Lang Lang for his upcoming Disney album), the current mega-hit "Tacones Rojos," 8x platinum hit "Pareja del Año", 4x platinum smash "Chica Ideal", and a heart-pulling new piano ballad "Contigo" from the new "Dharma+" deluxe album.

"Dharma is the acceptance of reality," Sebastián Yatra also shares with Amazon Music, "I wrote this album with anger, fear, resentment, pain, jealousy, hope, empathy, desire, strength, and faith. I wrote it from a real place of what I was actually going through..."

The show also includes super-fan favorites from the archives (like "Runway" and "Traicionera"). The US jaunt follows a successful sold-out "Dharma World Tour" in Europe and Latin American arenas and will continue across the country this fall reaching 21 major markets in North America, through November. Watch a recap of the first dates in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. Tour dates and more can be found here.

Watch the new diary installment here: