Sean Williams Releases New Single 'If You Only Knew' Featuring Codi

Viral singer-songwriter Sean Williams has released a new single titled "If You Only Knew" featuring fellow artist Codi. The new single is available on all digital platforms and you can watch the lyric video below!

"If You Only Knew just hit different, even as I was writing every word on paper. The experiences of my past seemed so eerily similar to everyone else I've seen on either social media or through personal connections," explains Sean.

The new single was released everywhere on December 1st and reached #128 on the iTunes Country charts.

With TikTok, Sean's career was launched and brought to the attention of Bobby Bones. Later, Bobby invited Sean onto his radio show ahead of his song landing #5 on the iTunes Country Charts. Bobby then named his single "Where You Left Me" his Top 5 New Music Picks of the Week.

You can learn more about Sean Williams by visiting his website www.seanwilliamsofficial.com.