Sean McGowan Reveals 'Heartbreaker' Single and New Tour Dates

SEAN McGOWAN presents his new single: 'Heartbreaker'. The latest sample of his keenly awaited 'Curate Calm, Create Chaos' EP sees Sean wearing his heart on his sleeve and lost deep in tender thought.

Written about the complex and often paradoxical array of emotions we experience at the beginning of any new relationship, 'Heartbreaker' explores those conflicting feelings of wild excitement and guarded anxiety that often precede letting-go to fall in love.

Solely backed by a score of graceful acoustic arpeggios and hushed backing vocals, 'Heartbreaker' chooses to set the spotlight centre-stage on Sean's winsome and candid lyrical offerings.

As Sean says: "In more recent years I've found myself being more honest and open which has proven to be much better usually, but, has bitten me on the arse a bunch too.... I wanted to write a song people could relate to about lust and romance that was focussed more on the psychological affects as opposed to the physical. Not just the 'Heartbreak' but the drop in self confidence, the worry of wasted time and how you recover... 'Heartbreaker' is about how two people can keep their cards close to their chest and feel like they don't want to give too much away or make themselves vulnerable. This period can be fun and exciting but it can also be confusing."

Expect not-a-dry-eye in the house when Sean airs 'Heartbreaker' along with other tracks from the upcoming EP at a string of headline UK dates this Autumn / Winter. With a number of the shows already sold out including Bristol, Winchester and Southampton, and a number of others down to their last few; tickets are selling like hot cakes (see dates with last remaining tickets noted below).

Due to the overwhelming popular demand in his hometown, fans in Southampton will have a second chance to catch Sean at another pre-Christmas celebration as he adds an additional date at the Joiners the following night - 21st December - with tickets on sale now. In addition, as a warm up for the tour Sean has also announced a lead support slot with kindred spirts THE LEVELLERS for one night only at Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms on 11th October.

OCTOBER

Fri 11 Oct Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms - Supporting The Levellers - SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER

Thur 7 Nov Newport Le Pub

Fri 8 Nov Stourbridge Katie Fitzgeralds

Sat 9 Nov Winchester Railway - SOLD OUT

Thu 14 Nov Cork Cyprus Ave - supporting Slow Readers Club

Fri 15 Nov Limerick Dolans - supporting Slow Readers Club

Sat 16 Nov Dublin Button Factory - supporting Slow Readers Club

Sun 17 Nov Belfast Empire - supporting Slow Readers Club

Thur 21 Nov Bideford Palladium

Fri 22 Nov Bristol Exchange 2 - SOLD OUT

Sat 23 Nov Newquay Whiskers

Sun 24 Nov Glastonbury King Arthur

DECEMBER

Sat 14 Dec - Manchester - Castle

Sun 15 Dec Nottingham Chameleon Café

Thur 19 Dec London Islington

Fri 20 Dec - Southampton - Joiners - SOLD OUT

Sat 21 Dec - Southampton - Joiners - ** JUST ADDED **

TICKETS ON SALE HERE: www.musicglue.com/seanmcgowan





