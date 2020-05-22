Sean Hogan Releases COVID-19 Sonic Relief Single & Music Video As Tribute To Healthcare Workers

Award-winning Canadian country/roots/rock recording artist SEAN HOGAN has released a brand new COVID-19 sonic relief single and music video called DREAM STAYCATION.

The song and video are a thank-you gift to frontline healthcare workers everywhere who have been risking their lives during COVID-19 to keep us all safe. A true labor of love by everyone involved, the song is a rewrite of an older release of Sean's that was a top-10 hit, and was re-recorded by Sean at his home in Campbell River on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. Also performing on the song and in the video are a group of top-notch professional career musicians who recorded their parts from homes far and wide...like locations in North Vancouver to Los Angeles; from Calgary, Alberta to Kitchener, Kingston and Waterford, Ontario and even all the way from La Paz Baja, Mexico!

The song was recorded remotely, as each musician was isolated at their home or home studio, and then played with each musician who had already tracked from the ground up, drums and bass to click with Sean and his acoustic guitar, and then each layer was added. In addition to Sean and his fellow musicians, the video includes clips of healthcare workers, fans, friends and family who responded to requests for personal footage, including Sean's 10-year-old son Jack, his nephew Myles Andrew and fiancé Meghan and two of their three children.

"The purpose was to try and lift some spirits and lend some solace and levity, while paying homage to our frontline healthcare workers with music,"Sean explains, "we're all coping with tough times in many ways. Let's try to think of others who are more vulnerable and stay safe and be grateful."

The video also includes a nod to Stephen Colbert and The Late Show (keep an eye out), as Sean is a longtime fan and credits Stephen's humor with keeping him relaxed and entertained during his struggle with stage 4 cancer back in 2011.

DREAM STAYCATION from Barnstorm Productions Ltd., was Produced by Sean Hogan and Rick Hutt, and Engineered by Rick Hutt at Cedartree Studios in Ontario. Lead Vocals performed by Sean Hogan with Backing Vocals by Stacey Guse from Kitchener, Ontario and Katalin Kiss from Kingston, Ontario; North Vancouver's Eric Reed and Toronto's Russ Boswell on Guitar; Randy Cooke from LA, California on Drums; Jeremy Williams from Waterford, Ontario on Bass; Mike Little from Calgary, Alberta on Keyboards and Terry Townson on Trumpet and Trombone all the way from La Paz Baja Mexico.

Sean is currently performing an acoustic set LIVE from home twice per week, Wednesdays live at 5PM Pacific and Saturdays at sundown on his Facebook Page. Details and times can be found on Facebook, and are updated weekly: https://www.facebook.com/darkhorsespirit

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You