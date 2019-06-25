Scotty Sire Announces What's Going on Tour Presented By Live Nation

Today, Scotty Sire announced the What's Going on Tour presented by Live Nation. The tour will include over 25+ dates across North America, kicking off on October 4 in Sacramento, CA before concluding in Los Angeles, CA on November 15. See below for the full tour itinerary. The What's Going on Tour will be Scotty's second tour and will also include appearances by Toddy Smith, Bruce Wiegner and Chris Bloom.

Scotty Sire is a recording artist and digital creator whose debut album, Ruin Your Party, was released in October 2018 and peaked at #7 on the iTunes Pop Charts and #55 overall. The first single off his second album, Notice Me, was released on June 14th and debuted live at KIIS-FM's Wango Tango music festival. Scotty's Alternative-Pop / Hip-Hop brand of music is fun with a sense of humor, yet illustrates angst in today's more real form of social anxiety, depression and other mental health issues that are prevalent in young adult culture.

Scotty initially rose to fame and built a following through the use of popular social media app Vine and later transitioned his content to YouTube. He has amassed over 367MM+ views on his YouTube channel alone. His content varies from music videos/live performances to comedic vlogs.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting this Friday, June 28 at 10am local time. Fans can visit www.scottysire.com for tickets and more details

SCOTTY SIRE TOUR DATES

October 4, 2019 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades October 6, 2019 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom *Non Live Nation show October 7, 2019 Seattle, WA The Showbox *Non Live Nation show October 9, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot October 10, 2019 Denver, CO Summit October 11, 2019 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater *Non Live Nation show October 13, 2019 Omaha, NE Slowdown *Non Live Nation show October 15, 2019 Minneapolis, MN Varsity October 16, 2019 St Louis, MO Delmar Hall October 18, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe October 19, 2019 Cleveland, OH House of Blues October 20, 2019 Chicago, IL House of Blues October 21, 2019 Detroit, MI St Andrews Hall October 22, 2019 Toronto, ON Opera House October 25, 2019 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club October 26, 2019 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre October 28, 2019 Philadelphia, PA TLA October 29, 2019 Washington DC MilkBoy ArtHouse October 31, 2019 Charlotte, NC The Underground November 1, 2019 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre November 2, 2019 Orlando, FL Plaza Live *Non Live Nation show November 3, 2019 Tampa, FL The Orpheum November 5, 2019 Dallas, TX House of Blues November 6, 2019 Houston, TX House of Blues November 8, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom November 9, 2019 San Diego, CA House of Blues November 12, 2019 San Francisco, CA August Hall November 15, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Regent

