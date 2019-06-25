Scotty Sire Announces What's Going on Tour Presented By Live Nation
Today, Scotty Sire announced the What's Going on Tour presented by Live Nation. The tour will include over 25+ dates across North America, kicking off on October 4 in Sacramento, CA before concluding in Los Angeles, CA on November 15. See below for the full tour itinerary. The What's Going on Tour will be Scotty's second tour and will also include appearances by Toddy Smith, Bruce Wiegner and Chris Bloom.
Scotty Sire is a recording artist and digital creator whose debut album, Ruin Your Party, was released in October 2018 and peaked at #7 on the iTunes Pop Charts and #55 overall. The first single off his second album, Notice Me, was released on June 14th and debuted live at KIIS-FM's Wango Tango music festival. Scotty's Alternative-Pop / Hip-Hop brand of music is fun with a sense of humor, yet illustrates angst in today's more real form of social anxiety, depression and other mental health issues that are prevalent in young adult culture.
Scotty initially rose to fame and built a following through the use of popular social media app Vine and later transitioned his content to YouTube. He has amassed over 367MM+ views on his YouTube channel alone. His content varies from music videos/live performances to comedic vlogs.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting this Friday, June 28 at 10am local time. Fans can visit www.scottysire.com for tickets and more details
SCOTTY SIRE TOUR DATES
|
October 4, 2019
|
Sacramento, CA
|
Ace of Spades
|
October 6, 2019
|
Portland, OR
|
Wonder Ballroom
|
*Non Live Nation show
|
October 7, 2019
|
Seattle, WA
|
The Showbox
|
*Non Live Nation show
|
October 9, 2019
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
The Depot
|
October 10, 2019
|
Denver, CO
|
Summit
|
October 11, 2019
|
Lawrence, KS
|
The Granada Theater
|
*Non Live Nation show
|
October 13, 2019
|
Omaha, NE
|
Slowdown
|
*Non Live Nation show
|
October 15, 2019
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Varsity
|
October 16, 2019
|
St Louis, MO
|
Delmar Hall
|
October 18, 2019
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Deluxe
|
October 19, 2019
|
Cleveland, OH
|
House of Blues
|
October 20, 2019
|
Chicago, IL
|
House of Blues
|
October 21, 2019
|
Detroit, MI
|
St Andrews Hall
|
October 22, 2019
|
Toronto, ON
|
Opera House
|
October 25, 2019
|
Boston, MA
|
Paradise Rock Club
|
October 26, 2019
|
New York, NY
|
Gramercy Theatre
|
October 28, 2019
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
TLA
|
October 29, 2019
|
Washington DC
|
MilkBoy ArtHouse
|
October 31, 2019
|
Charlotte, NC
|
The Underground
|
November 1, 2019
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Buckhead Theatre
|
November 2, 2019
|
Orlando, FL
|
Plaza Live
|
*Non Live Nation show
|
November 3, 2019
|
Tampa, FL
|
The Orpheum
|
November 5, 2019
|
Dallas, TX
|
House of Blues
|
November 6, 2019
|
Houston, TX
|
House of Blues
|
November 8, 2019
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Crescent Ballroom
|
November 9, 2019
|
San Diego, CA
|
House of Blues
|
November 12, 2019
|
San Francisco, CA
|
August Hall
|
November 15, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Regent
