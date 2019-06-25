Scotty Sire Announces What's Going on Tour Presented By Live Nation

Jun. 25, 2019  
Today, Scotty Sire announced the What's Going on Tour presented by Live Nation. The tour will include over 25+ dates across North America, kicking off on October 4 in Sacramento, CA before concluding in Los Angeles, CA on November 15. See below for the full tour itinerary. The What's Going on Tour will be Scotty's second tour and will also include appearances by Toddy Smith, Bruce Wiegner and Chris Bloom.

Scotty Sire is a recording artist and digital creator whose debut album, Ruin Your Party, was released in October 2018 and peaked at #7 on the iTunes Pop Charts and #55 overall. The first single off his second album, Notice Me, was released on June 14th and debuted live at KIIS-FM's Wango Tango music festival. Scotty's Alternative-Pop / Hip-Hop brand of music is fun with a sense of humor, yet illustrates angst in today's more real form of social anxiety, depression and other mental health issues that are prevalent in young adult culture.

Scotty initially rose to fame and built a following through the use of popular social media app Vine and later transitioned his content to YouTube. He has amassed over 367MM+ views on his YouTube channel alone. His content varies from music videos/live performances to comedic vlogs.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting this Friday, June 28 at 10am local time. Fans can visit www.scottysire.com for tickets and more details

SCOTTY SIRE TOUR DATES

October 4, 2019

Sacramento, CA

Ace of Spades

October 6, 2019

Portland, OR

Wonder Ballroom

*Non Live Nation show

October 7, 2019

Seattle, WA

The Showbox

*Non Live Nation show

October 9, 2019

Salt Lake City, UT

The Depot

October 10, 2019

Denver, CO

Summit

October 11, 2019

Lawrence, KS

The Granada Theater

*Non Live Nation show

October 13, 2019

Omaha, NE

Slowdown

*Non Live Nation show

October 15, 2019

Minneapolis, MN

Varsity

October 16, 2019

St Louis, MO

Delmar Hall

October 18, 2019

Indianapolis, IN

Deluxe

October 19, 2019

Cleveland, OH

House of Blues

October 20, 2019

Chicago, IL

House of Blues

October 21, 2019

Detroit, MI

St Andrews Hall

October 22, 2019

Toronto, ON

Opera House

October 25, 2019

Boston, MA

Paradise Rock Club

October 26, 2019

New York, NY

Gramercy Theatre

October 28, 2019

Philadelphia, PA

TLA

October 29, 2019

Washington DC

MilkBoy ArtHouse

October 31, 2019

Charlotte, NC

The Underground

November 1, 2019

Atlanta, GA

Buckhead Theatre

November 2, 2019

Orlando, FL

Plaza Live

*Non Live Nation show

November 3, 2019

Tampa, FL

The Orpheum

November 5, 2019

Dallas, TX

House of Blues

November 6, 2019

Houston, TX

House of Blues

November 8, 2019

Phoenix, AZ

Crescent Ballroom

November 9, 2019

San Diego, CA

House of Blues

November 12, 2019

San Francisco, CA

August Hall

November 15, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

The Regent

ABOUT LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.



