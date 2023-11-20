Scotty Hollywood Band Desires A Personal Connection On New Single 'Human To Human'

Known for their energetic performances and emotion-filled vocals, the band continues to captivate audiences with their unique sound and powerful lyrics.

Nov. 20, 2023

The Scotty Hollywood Band has released their highly anticipated single, "Human to Human," off their latest album, "Wondervu." Known for their energetic performances and emotion-filled vocals, the band continues to captivate audiences with their unique sound and powerful lyrics.

"Human to Human" is a testament to the band's ability to bring positive energy and connect with their listeners on a human level. Lead singer Scott Argiro wrote and recorded the song in Denver, CO with lead/rhythm guitarist Shane Lamb in Nashville, TN. The track was mixed by Jesse O'Brien and mastered by Paul Abbott at ZenMastering.

The band's signature blend of pop and rock is showcased in the single, with catchy melodies and a dynamic rhythm section that will have fans singing and dancing along. The accompanying music video, directed by Elgin Cahill, perfectly captures the essence of the song and the band's captivating live performances.

"Human to Human" is a reminder of the power of human connection and the importance of physical presence in a digitally-dominated world." - Scott Argiro

The release of "Human to Human" comes hot on the heels of the band's successful album release, "Wondervu," and it showcases their dedication to their craft and their passion for creating meaningful music. Scotty is not only known for his musical talents, but also for their on-stage wit and charismatic personality, making the band a must-see act.

In addition to his work as a musician, Scotty has also dabbled in the world of acting, appearing in television commercials, independent films, and even a Ridley Scott production. This diverse range of talents adds another dimension to his dynamic performances and creative endeavors.

Fans can catch the video for "Human to Human" on the band's official YouTube channel and purchase the single on all major music platforms. Be sure to also check out their tour dates and stay updated on all things Scotty Hollywood Band on their website, www.thescottyhollywoodband.com.



