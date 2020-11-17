Schuyler Fisk Releases 'Deck the Halls' Single

Fisk's debut album The Good Stuff debuted on Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart and at #1 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart.

Following Schuyler Fisk's album Sounds of the Holiday, this season the holidays will be brighter with an original interpretation of the classic Deck the Halls which will be released on Friday, November 20, 2020, available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Google Play and other platforms.

Schuyler Fisk is a songwriter, singer, and actor. Her debut album The Good Stuff debuted on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart and at #1 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart. Schuyler has since released a sophomore record Blue Ribbon Winner, a Christmas record Sounds of the Holiday and an LP under her side-project band's moniker, FM RADIO, called Out of the Blue. Her active grassroots following has garnered her hundreds of thousands of monthly spotify subscribers and over 7 million plays on a single song. She has toured North America, Europe and Japan with artists including Sheryl Crow, Tori Amos, Rachael Yamagata, Joshua Radin, and The Weepies. She's been very active in writing and recording for film and tv projects, as her music has been featured on soundtracks such as The Last Kiss, Safe Haven, Dear John, Hart of Dixie, and Ugly Betty. As an actress, Schuyler has appeared in several films and television shows, including The Baby-Sitters Club, Orange County, I'm Reed Fish, Law & Order: SVU, Gus Van Sant's Restless, The Best of Me, and Every Other Holiday.

Schuyler is currently working on her next solo record set for release next year. www.schuylerfisk.com

