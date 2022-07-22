Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Savannah Ré Shares Lead Single From Sophomore EP 'About U'

Savannah Ré Shares Lead Single From Sophomore EP 'About U'

Savannah Ré also co-directed the new music video.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 22, 2022  

Breakout R&B artist and two-time JUNO Award winner Savannah Ré, releases the lead single from her sophomore EP "About U". Released today via Universal Music Canada, the lead single offers the first glimpse of this new artistic chapter.

Produced by JUNO Award nominee YogiTheProducer (Kehlani, Jessie Reyez, Giveon) and GRAMMY Award nominee Jack Rochon(6lack, Capella Grey), "About U" stays true to Savannah's authentic lyricism as she sings: "Can't play this game forever / Let's get this s together / You know I make you better / But you make it hard"

Devoted to every facet of her creative output, Savannah conceptualizes each visual representation of her music. As she did with the videos from Opia, including the 2021 Prism Prize nominated videos "Opia - Experience" and "Solid", Savannah once again brings her songwriting into an immersive visual world with the "About U" music video, this time also taking on the role of co-director.

Since the release of her critically lauded debut EP Opia in November of 2020, Savannah Ré has held the eyes of R&B tastemakers on her with a magnetic energy that's held by the truly gifted.

2021 was a year of accolades and achievements for Savannah including her historic JUNO Award win (she is the first-ever artist to receive the Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year Award), two JUNO Award nominations, a nomination for the Polaris Music Prize, two Prism Prize nominations, a SOCAN Songwriting Prize nomination, and the Slaight Music Emerging Songwriter Award nomination.

This year, Savannah Ré's momentum has only continued as she received her second historic JUNO Award win for her 2021 R&B love letter "24hrs", released two critically acclaimed tracks "Fiji" and "Last One"featuring Dylan Sinclair, landed the coveted print cover of NOW Magazine's annual The Sound of Toronto issue, performed on the main stage of the esteemed Toronto International Jazz Festival, was selected by Amazon Music for The New Black billboard, and was named a Future of Black Music Artist by Apple Music.

With her upcoming project, Savannah holds firm in her commitment to expressing vulnerability through potent songwriting with a newfound understanding of herself. From the perspective of an ever-evolving woman brimming with confidence, clarity and drive, Savannah Ré continues to establish herself as an impactful voice in R&B.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Sarah Del Angel

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


The Kooks Release Sixth Studio Album '10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark'
July 22, 2022

Listen to The Kooks sixth studio album, ‘10 TRACKS TO ECHO IN THE DARK.' The band have taken a fresh approach to releasing the album; being released in three parts, the first two parts consisting of 3-track EP releases and the final part - out today - adding a further four tracks to make up the full LP. 
TIFF to Premiere Steven Spielberg's THE FABLEMANS
July 22, 2022

The film’s cast includes four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea, My Week with Marilyn); Paul Dano (The Batman, There Will Be Blood); Seth Rogen (Steve Jobs, An American Pickle); Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator, American Gigolo series); Oscar nominee Jeannie Berlin (The Heartbreak Kid, Inherent Vice); and more.
Miya Folick Confirms New Ep '2007'
July 22, 2022

The new track follows initial offerings “Ordinary” and “Oh God,” her first new music in three years. Miya just played shows with Sir Chloe in L.A. and Years & Years in New York, following up recent dates with Lucy Dacus, Band of Horses, Ian Sweet and more. Folick has also appeared twice recently at Los Angeles’ Largo.
Chayla Hope Partners With Animal Rescue Orgs for New Single 'Forget Me Not'
July 22, 2022

Mixed by 10-time GRAMMY award winner Josh Gudwin (Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa), Hope is using the single to raise awareness about animals in need of adoption and rescue, a cause very close to her heart. She will be partnering with animal rescue organizations in her hometown of Cleveland and beyond.
The Chainsmokers Share New Track 'Time Bomb'
July 22, 2022

The Chainsmokers have released their third and final deluxe track from their latest album So Far So Good with the catchy and upbeat duet “Time Bomb.” So Far So Good debuted at #1 on the Billboard Dance chart upon release last month and has accumulated over 370 Million audio and video streams to date. Plus, check out tour dates!