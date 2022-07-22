Savannah Ré Shares Lead Single From Sophomore EP 'About U'

Breakout R&B artist and two-time JUNO Award winner Savannah Ré, releases the lead single from her sophomore EP "About U". Released today via Universal Music Canada, the lead single offers the first glimpse of this new artistic chapter.

Produced by JUNO Award nominee YogiTheProducer (Kehlani, Jessie Reyez, Giveon) and GRAMMY Award nominee Jack Rochon(6lack, Capella Grey), "About U" stays true to Savannah's authentic lyricism as she sings: "Can't play this game forever / Let's get this s together / You know I make you better / But you make it hard"

Devoted to every facet of her creative output, Savannah conceptualizes each visual representation of her music. As she did with the videos from Opia, including the 2021 Prism Prize nominated videos "Opia - Experience" and "Solid", Savannah once again brings her songwriting into an immersive visual world with the "About U" music video, this time also taking on the role of co-director.

Since the release of her critically lauded debut EP Opia in November of 2020, Savannah Ré has held the eyes of R&B tastemakers on her with a magnetic energy that's held by the truly gifted.

2021 was a year of accolades and achievements for Savannah including her historic JUNO Award win (she is the first-ever artist to receive the Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year Award), two JUNO Award nominations, a nomination for the Polaris Music Prize, two Prism Prize nominations, a SOCAN Songwriting Prize nomination, and the Slaight Music Emerging Songwriter Award nomination.

This year, Savannah Ré's momentum has only continued as she received her second historic JUNO Award win for her 2021 R&B love letter "24hrs", released two critically acclaimed tracks "Fiji" and "Last One"featuring Dylan Sinclair, landed the coveted print cover of NOW Magazine's annual The Sound of Toronto issue, performed on the main stage of the esteemed Toronto International Jazz Festival, was selected by Amazon Music for The New Black billboard, and was named a Future of Black Music Artist by Apple Music.

With her upcoming project, Savannah holds firm in her commitment to expressing vulnerability through potent songwriting with a newfound understanding of herself. From the perspective of an ever-evolving woman brimming with confidence, clarity and drive, Savannah Ré continues to establish herself as an impactful voice in R&B.

Photo Credit: Sarah Del Angel