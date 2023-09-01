Satchy Releases New EP 'Overflow'

Satchy began recording Overflow right after the release of his last album “Warm Absence.”

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 1 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 2 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 3 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Mariah Carey to Release 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition Photo 4 Mariah Carey to Release 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition

Satchy Releases New EP 'Overflow'

Musician, songwriter, and producer Satchy releases new EP Overflow on September 1st via EveryDejaVu Records. Fusing elements of modern Jazz, Experimental music, poetry, and Hip-Hop, Overflow is an introduction to a different style from Satchy. Each song acts as a contemplative voyage through an otherworldly terrain, where celestial tunes blend with profound instrumentation.

Satchy's Overflow EP is about the effects that overconsumption has on our lives, both socially and emotionally. The title is a metaphor for overconsumption and the feeling of being flooded with so much information and entertainment. Satchy delves into the theme of juxtaposing one's own life with the lives of others in today's age of social media, where we are granted insights into the experiences of those around us.

Satchy began recording Overflow right after the release of his last album “Warm Absence” in June 2022, taking a different approach and recording everything on his own through Ableton. Satchy explains the recording process, “Usually we would record live but this time I recorded everything into ableton. I would start the idea and lay down the guitars in ableton then record other musicians into the file. So a lot of the recordings were in different places with different people mostly in homes or bedrooms but were all recorded into one file.  No live takes with a full band just clocking people in one at a time.”

Satchel Brown a.k.a Satchy is a genre-bending musician, songwriter, and producer based in Pasadena, CA. He has worked with acts such as: Zulu, Eyedress, Hana Vu, Ade Hakim, Schwey, and Dende; and received critical acclaim from FLOOD Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, Afropunk, Lyrical Lemonade, & more. Satchy’s music has garnered millions of streams worldwide with standout tracks Comfort & ILY. Most recently, Satchy’s song freetime with Schwey was featured on season two of STARZ’ Run The World.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Floor Space Share New Single with Album Announcement Photo
Floor Space Share New Single with Album Announcement

Pop rock project Floor Space have released their triumphant single, “Smile While It’s Ending” produced by John Naclerio. (My Chemical Romance, Brand New). “Smile While It’s Ending” can be heard as an anthem of frustration, delving into the struggles of growing up, self destruction and acceptance with memorable hooks and infectious melodies.

2
Queen Naija Teams up With Youngboy Never Broke Again on New Single Photo
Queen Naija Teams up With Youngboy Never Broke Again on New Single

Accompanied by a feel-good, VHS-inspired video, the sizzling single, which samples Amerie's seminal 2002 hit 'Why Don't We Fall In Love' comes on the heels of two other slow-burning stunners this year in “Let’s Talk About It” and “Words of Affirmation.” Co-written by Queen and NBA YoungBoy, “No Fake Love” kicks off with a warning.

3
Icona Pop Release Highly Anticipated Second Album Club Romantech Photo
Icona Pop Release Highly Anticipated Second Album Club 'Romantech'

They canvased the globe on sold out tours with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and One Direction and joined Tiësto for the banger ‘Let’s Go’ in 2014. Along the way, the duo has performed alongside everyone from Avicii to The Chainsmokers as well as gracing the stages of Ultra, Tomorrowland, Mark Ronson’s Club Heartbreak, and more. 

4
Dina Ayada Releases New Single Flowers! Photo
Dina Ayada Releases New Single 'Flowers!'

Dina Ayada returns with her new single ‘Flowers!’ out now via LISTEN TO THE KIDS / Santa Anna in partnership with RCA Records UK, produced by Chuki Beats, Joe Stanley and KimJ. Since her last release, Dina has been busy hanging out with KPOP stars like Giselle and aespa, wrapping up her deput EP and her usual: breaking the internet.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Shifts Release As Taylor Swift Sets 'Eras Tour' MovieTHE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Shifts Release As Taylor Swift Sets 'Eras Tour' Movie
Babe Rainbow Releases New Single 'Juice Of The Sun'Babe Rainbow Releases New Single 'Juice Of The Sun'
PROTEINS OF MAGIC Returns With 'Flesh It Out'PROTEINS OF MAGIC Returns With 'Flesh It Out'
THE PURGE & Blumhouse Experiences Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios HollywoodTHE PURGE & Blumhouse Experiences Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Videos

Video: Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video Video: Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
SIX