Musician, songwriter, and producer Satchy releases new EP Overflow on September 1st via EveryDejaVu Records. Fusing elements of modern Jazz, Experimental music, poetry, and Hip-Hop, Overflow is an introduction to a different style from Satchy. Each song acts as a contemplative voyage through an otherworldly terrain, where celestial tunes blend with profound instrumentation.

Satchy's Overflow EP is about the effects that overconsumption has on our lives, both socially and emotionally. The title is a metaphor for overconsumption and the feeling of being flooded with so much information and entertainment. Satchy delves into the theme of juxtaposing one's own life with the lives of others in today's age of social media, where we are granted insights into the experiences of those around us.

Satchy began recording Overflow right after the release of his last album “Warm Absence” in June 2022, taking a different approach and recording everything on his own through Ableton. Satchy explains the recording process, “Usually we would record live but this time I recorded everything into ableton. I would start the idea and lay down the guitars in ableton then record other musicians into the file. So a lot of the recordings were in different places with different people mostly in homes or bedrooms but were all recorded into one file. No live takes with a full band just clocking people in one at a time.”

Satchel Brown a.k.a Satchy is a genre-bending musician, songwriter, and producer based in Pasadena, CA. He has worked with acts such as: Zulu, Eyedress, Hana Vu, Ade Hakim, Schwey, and Dende; and received critical acclaim from FLOOD Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, Afropunk, Lyrical Lemonade, & more. Satchy’s music has garnered millions of streams worldwide with standout tracks Comfort & ILY. Most recently, Satchy’s song freetime with Schwey was featured on season two of STARZ’ Run The World.