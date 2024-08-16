Sarah Jarosz to Release 'Polaroid Lovers' Deluxe Edition; Shares New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville-based Texas native and four-time GRAMMY-winning musician Sarah Jarosz released her critically acclaimed new album Polaroid Lovers earlier this year. Now, she has announced a digital deluxe edition of the record, featuring 2 previously unreleased tracks. Polaroid Lovers (Deluxe Edition) will be out on September 20th, and today Jarosz is previewing the expanded record with new single “Wildflowers In The Sky.”

"I wrote ‘Wildflowers In The Sky’ with Jon Randall,” says Jarosz. “We were reminiscing about summertime memories in Colorado and how the landscape of the mountains evokes a sense of calm. It can feel like you and your person are the only people for miles, floating above it all. To put it simply, it’s a little Colorado love song.”

On Polaroid Lovers, the highly decorated Jarosz finds herself at the apex of change, as she left her adopted home of NYC and returned to the South. The geographic shake-up of leaving her long-time home led to a sonic shake-up as well for Polaroid Lovers. For the first time in her career she opened herself up to collaborators, leading to writing sessions with Daniel Tashian, Ruston Kelly, and Natalie Hemby. The results are a more electric and urgent sound that never sacrifices Jarosz's gorgeous and unparalleled voice.

For a taste of what to expect live from Sarah Jarosz and her band, watch their performance on CBS Saturday Morning: Saturday Sessions, HERE.

Tour Dates

August 21 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre

August 22 - Morgantown, WV - Metropolitan Theatre

August 23 - Rochester, NY, - The Theater at Innovation Square

August 24 - Easthampton, MA - Arcadia Folk Festival

August 25 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

August 27 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall

August 29 - King of Prussia, PA - Concerts Under the Stars

August 30 - Lowell, MA - Lowell Summer Music Series

August 31 - North Truro, MA - Payomet Performing Arts Center

September 1 - Westerly, RI - The United Theatre

September 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

September 4 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box Supper Club - Concert Hall

September 6 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

September 7 - Grand Rapids, MN - Grand Rapids Riverfest

September 8 - Evanston, IL - Evanston Folk Festival

September 9 - Peoria, IL - Dingeldine Music Center at Bradley University

October 12 - Wimberley, TX - Wimberley VFW Arena

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Comments