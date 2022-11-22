Sarah Hardwig Releases 'Who I Am'

Country artist Sarah Hardwig releases her new single "Who I Am". The single is available now on all digital streaming platforms.

Sarah Hardwig expresses her venerability in her newest single, "Who I Am". The artist has gone through some trials in her life. At just five years old, Sarah Hardwig was diagnosed with Leber's Congenital Amaurosis, impairing her vision and changing her life forever. She pulls inspiration from this hardship, but her diagnosis has never halted her incredible singing and songwriting abilities.

In "Who I Am", Hardwig uses her soft country tone to describe how her anxieties can sometimes consume her. She sings, "There are times when I feel so bored and tired/ I need something to touch my heart and set my soul on fire/ I feel the need to go to a safe place in my mind, but the worst way of dealing with your fears is trying to run away and hide."

Sarah Hardwig's poetic lyricism perfectly describes the fears and anxiety that we all know so well. Her voice is captivating and her lyrics are relatable. Sarah provides us with some great advice to help us push through these feelings and find a safer place in our minds.

Sarah Hardwig is a country singer-songwriter with an inspiring story. Hardwig has been singing since she was a little girl, and music has set her soul on fire ever since. At the age of 5 months, Sarah was diagnosed with Leber's Congenital Amaurosis, which impaired her vision.

When it comes to singing and performing, Sarah's diagnosis has never held her back, and her blindness has never stopped her from displaying pure greatness and natural-born talent. Pulling from influences such as Kelsea Ballerini and Carrie Underwood, Sarah's songwriting skills and larger-than-life voice make her a special talent in the Nashville country music scene. To hone her songwriting craft, Hardwig is studying at Belmont University as a part of their world-renowned songwriting major.

Sarah Hardwig is an incredible National Anthem singer and has been able to do it over 200 times. She has shared the stage with acts such as LOCASH, Charles Kelley from Lady A, and Lauren Alaina. She has also performed on stages such as The Bluebird Cafe, Tin Roof (Broadway & Music Row), The Local (Nashville), Live Oak (Nashville), and The Island Hopper Songwriting Festival in Florida. Hardwig was also actively involved in the Naples Philharmonic Choir and Opera Naples.

Hardwig has even performed with Steven Tyler, one of her musical idols. The two duetted on a rendition of "Stand by Your Man," and took the internet by storm, where the video has been watched on YouTube more than 30K times. Sarah is also a three-time winner of the Arts4All Florida Young Female Soloist competition.

Sarah won the Amazon Voice of The Bowl Finale (Ole Red, Nashville) on October 8, 2022. Sarah will be singing The National Anthem at Nissan Stadium on December 31, 2022.

Listen to the new single here: