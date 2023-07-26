Sara Noelle Shares a Cover of The Beta Band's 'Dry The Rain'

LA based singer-songwriter and poet Sara Noelle shares a new cover of The Beta Band's classic track, "Dry The Rain." Noelle's last album was released in Jan. of this year. The song had it's world premiere on KCRW with DJ Travis Holcombe.

Sara Noelle is a singer-songwriter who creates indie-folk and ambient-inspired music. Her third full-length album, Do I Have to Feel Everything, produced by Dan Duszynski, was released in January.

The album features the singles “Slip Away,” which flickers like a candle lit in a darkened room, “Blooming Yucca,” a surrealistic on-the-road song, “Color of Light on the Water,” a misty twilight meditation punctuated by sound bowl waves, as well as the bright yet searching title track. Do I Have to Feel Everything follows prior LPs including Cover the Blue, also produced by Duszynski, and Noelle’s debut album, Morning Moon.

Elsewhere, Noelle’s annual holiday songs have drawn notice, including her originals, “I’ll Sleep ‘Til Christmas,” “Like Snow (Slowly Falling)” and “Christmas at Sea.”

She also edits the literary journal Lyrics as Poetry, which released its fourth print edition, featuring 28 artists and 20 writers, in November. The fifth volume is set to release later this year.