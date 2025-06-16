Sammy Virji Continues 2025 Marathon with North America Tour, Part Two

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sammy Virji shows no signs of slowing down. On the heels of announcing his sophomore album, Same Day Cleaning (pre-order/pre-save here), Virji has announced the 2nd leg of his North America Tour, North America Tour Part Two. Part One, announced in January, concluded with a career highlight for Sammy at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY this past weekend.

More on Sammy Virji’s sophomore album, Same Day Cleaning, including details on guest collaborations with the finest from electronic music and beyond, will be revealed over the coming months. In the meantime, fans can look forward to celebrating the album’s release on September 19th with his newly announced November headline tour, hitting cities like Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Columbus, and Detroit—with more dates to be revealed soon.

Fans can register for artist presale access beginning today, Monday June 16 at 10am ET / 7am PT. The artist pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, June 18 at 10AM local, ahead of tickets opening to the public on Friday, June 20 at 10AM local. Additional information on each show can be found at itsvirjiisntit.com.

SAMMY VIRJI – NORTH AMERICA TOUR PART TWO

Saturday, August 2, 2025 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga*

Sunday, August 3, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza*

Friday, September 5, 2025 – Las Vegas, NV – LIV Nightclub

Saturday, September 6, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Rio Vista Lot at the Historic Sears Building

Saturday, September 13, 2025 – Denver, CO – Civic Center Park

Saturday, October 4, 2025 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits*

Saturday, November 1, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – District

October 30 – November 2, 2025 – Live Oak, FL – Hulaween*

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Thursday, November 6, 2025 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Saturday, November 8, 2025 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Thursday, November 13, 2025 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Saturday, November 15, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Russell Industrial Center

*Festival dates

About Sammy Virji

Oxford-born Sammy Virji is driving the evolution of UKG, as the genre takes the world by storm – again. The London producer/DJ, nominated for Best Producer at DJ Mag’s Best Of British Awards in 2023, is an in-demand dance music maker, whether that’s for his brighter garage cuts like ‘Find My Way Home’ (33M streams), screw-face belters like ‘Shella Verse’ featuring Grammy-nominated Flowdan (19M streams), or synth-heavy bass house singles like ‘Summertime Blues’ with Chris Lake and Nathan Nicholson, now sitting at a whopping 32M streams. His catchy 2023 single ‘If U Need It’ was arguably his biggest hit yet, now cruising towards 80M streams, having reached #85 on the UK Singles Chart. In 2024, he and fellow UKG don Interplanetary Criminal unleashed arguably the track of the year in the form of ‘Damager.’

Photo Credit: Alistair McVeigh

