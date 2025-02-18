Samia Shares New Single & North American Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beloved singer and songwriter Samia will release her breathtaking third album, Bloodless, in April. She previously shared the album’s first single “Bovine Excision,” and now she returns with new song “Lizard.” With its bright melody and teetering synths, Samia explains: “It’s painful to stay present, to exist as a real, flesh-and-blood person at a party, after existing comfortably as a myth or a memory. And it was even more painful to try not to ruin a party I’d already ruined.”

Samia has also announced a North American tour. General on-sale begins Friday at 10am locally HERE – see below to find a show near you.

Bloodless, out April 25th via Grand Jury Music, is Samia’s follow-up to her 2023 breakout and award-winning record Honey. Recorded in North Carolina and her new home of Minneapolis, Bloodless is a richly layered album that was made with longtime collaborators co-producers Caleb Wright and Jake Luppen, as well as frequent songwriting partners Christian Lee Hutson and Raffaela.

"It’s easier to be what someone wants you to be if you give as little as possible,” says Samia. With Bloodless, she seeks comfort in absence, and explores the allure of existing as fantasy. Drawing inspiration from unsolved mysteries - inexplicable cattle mutilations, the presence of God, the impossibility of femininity - Samia examines how shadows can loom larger than their source. “I noticed a pattern in my life of wanting to live up to the person I became in someone's head; you become a lot bigger with distance.” Bloodless, which shifts seamlessly from sparse folk to sweeping indie-pop epics, adorned with haunting harmonies and spectral imagery, seeks a path through that space between void and flesh-and-blood presence. Samia would like to be both, to be whole, to be impossible.

Tour dates

04-25 - Brighton, UK – Resident

04-26 - Bristol, UK – Rough Trade

04-28 - Liverpool, UK – Rough Trade

04-29 - Leeds, UK – Jumbo

04-30 - Nottingham, UK – Rough Trade

05-01 - London, UK – Rough Trade East [Matinee Show]

05-01 - London, UK – Rough Trade East SOLD OUT

05-20 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music *

05-21 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *

05-22 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music *

05-24 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House *

05-25 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD *

05-26 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground *

05-28 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts *

05-30 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

05-31 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

06-03 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

06-05 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall *

06-06 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

06-07 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman *

* w/Raffaella

Samia’s 2020 debut album, The Baby, marked a confessional coming-of-age —an intimate love letter to those sentiments that are most difficult to articulate. In her 2023 album Honey, Samia deepens this exploration of young adulthood, offering a more introspective take as she searches for clarity. These releases, including her 2021 EP Scout, alongside her magnetic live performances, have earned her widespread critical acclaim, over 150 million streams, and a devoted fan base who sing along passionately to every word at sold-out shows. She’s also won over new audiences opening for artists like Maggie Rogers, Lucy Dacus, and Courtney Barnett.

For Bloodless, Samia reunited with producers Caleb Wright—of her favorite band, The Happy Children—and Jake Luppen of Hippo Campus, who also happens to be her neighbor in Minneapolis. She recently relocated there after three years in Nashville and spending her teens and early 20s in New York City. Rounding out the team is Samia’s close friend and fellow artist Raffaella, who inspired the song “North Poles.” Together they’ve created a space where Samia can be both vulnerable and challenged.

“I’ve spent the past two decades unintentionally conflating an abstract idea of men with my understanding of God,” Samia explains. “The person I became in order to impress this imagined figure is inseparable from who I am today. A significant part of my personality was built around traits and behaviors I believed—whether through observation or hearsay—men would like. With this album, I’ve tried to confront that head-on.” Bloodless explores her relationship with a fragmented, symbolic version of Men—a patchwork of expectations and imagined standards she tried to meet, which ultimately shaped her sense of self.

Across these thirteen songs, Samia grapples with the hollow, pre-bovine excised form she once embodied—a vessel that gained value through its own absence, until playing dead became its own form of life. With Bloodless, she endeavors to unearth the self buried beneath these carefully constructed personas, ultimately reaching a place of acceptance for her whole, imperfect being.

The complex Bloodless is the remarkable follow-up to Samia’s Libera Award-winning 2023 album Honey, and a welcome return from one of this generation’s most exciting voices.

Photo Credit: Graham Tolbert

