Same Girls Reveal New Single WAIT

Bay Area-band Same Girls will release their new single "Wait" on Wednesday (pre-order). In anticipation of the upcoming release, the band shared the single with We All Want Someone To Shout For. About the song Same Girls' Taifa Nia told We All Want Someone To Shout For, "This song was a pre-warm up jam to us till one day I came up with a hook and said, wouldn't it be lit if I just wrote one verse and a hook like all the clout rappers do? The lyrics describe someone who is confused how the other isn't sad and lonely in the modern age." "Wait" is also available to share atSoundcloud and will be available on all streaming services on Wednesday. Same Girls has a show coming up on Saturday, May 18 at The New Parish in Oakland supporting Monophonics.Tickets for the show are available HERE. The single follows up Same Girls' album Young Mindedout now via Text Me Records (order).

Under the trappings of classic rock music, East Bay act Same Girls have crafted a modern hook-driven sound not short on nostalgia. Heavily textured guitars dance over a driving rhythm section, tied together by lead vocalist Taifa Nia's provoking voice and penchant for pleasing melodies. Despite drastically different musical backgrounds, the quartet draws on a common diet of new wave, punk, disco and soul of the 70's and 80's. Young Minded, the band's debut album with a title meant to evoke an openness to new ideas, swings the pendulum between droning riffs and buoyant melodies as the group seeks to transcend their own reality and bring listeners along with them.

Sonically oozing with post psychedelic drip, Young Minded is an eclectic snapshot of the band's myriad of influences and interests. With a song or two sounding like they might be right at home in a catalogue of The Smiths' many hits, and others paying respect to the history of Bay Area music, the mixtape sets a solid foundation by making offerings to a diverse group of listeners.

Same Girls is the result of childhood friends, Taifa Nia, Tyler Valentino, Michael DeVito and Otto Janes. The band made their first live appearance in 2016 performing as Creative Native alongside fellow Text Me Records artist, Ricky Lake. After briefly being sidelined due to Nia's involvement with Oakland noise-gaze act, OCD, the project was reimagined. By the end of the year, the trio had a handful of original songs and set out to establish themselves as genuine East Bay rockers. The following Spring saw the band choose a name and begin recording their upcoming debut at Different Fur Studios.

The band released their first song, "Sailing," in early 2018. A woozy and surreal reimagining of the Soul/Pop blueprint laid out by groups like The Isley Brothers decades earlier, the track quickly gained traction putting Same Girls on the radar of up and coming local artists. The band followed up with two more singles, Inner Space and Domino, demonstrating their versatility while maintaining the energy and urgency that helped propel Sailing, and then their debut L. Young Minded via Text Me Records in September 2018.

Back with their first single since the release of their album, "Wait" was initially conceived as a sardonic take on modern pop music, remaining a semi-written jam for some time before coalescing rapidly into its current state in the studio. Written on the spot, Taifa says the new single, "describe the loneliness and the heartbreak endemic in our esthetically obsessed clout culture."

photo credit: Kiyo Vigliotti





