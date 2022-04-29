Sam Smith Releases New Single 'Love Me More'

Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith returns with "Love Me More," their first new original song since 2020.

The candid, introspective track finds Sam examining their relationship with themself while embarking on a journey of self-discovery and happiness. Once again, their inimitable vocals shine on the uplifting new track, which Sam created with long-time collaborators Jimmy Napes and Stargate.

"I wrote this song for anyone who feels different, anyone who has to stop themselves every day from saying unkind things to themselves, in their head, all the time," explains Sam Smith. "I felt like that for the longest time and slowly I'm learning how to just be nice to myself. I wanted to share that because I captured it in this song. Over the last two years, music has been my therapy more than ever. So I hope this song can be your friend."

A story of liberation and joy unfolds in the accompanying video which was shot in the heart of London by Luke Monaghan ("Too Good At Goodbyes," "Writing's On The Wall") and co-directed by Sam. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Press quickly took note when Sam posted a snippet of the song on social media earlier this month. Billboard observed, "The smooth, down-tempo ballad features Smith belting out in their signature falsetto."

Sam Smith is one of the most celebrated musical artists to emerge in recent history, amassing over 33 million album sales, totaling 227 million single sales and 40 billion combined global streams across their career to date.

They also hold two Guinness World Records - for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K .Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond Theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. Charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe winning "Writing's on the Wall"). "'Love Me More' is the beginning of what will undoubtedly be yet another remarkable chapter for Sam.

Watch the new music video here: