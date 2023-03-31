Sam MacPherson Announces New EP 'Powerlines' & Unveils 'Stretch'

Renowned LA by-way-of New Jersey singer-songwriter Sam MacPherson is excited to announce that his sophomore EP Powerlines will be released on Friday, April 14 via Elektra Records.

In celebration of the forthcoming effort, MacPherson today released "Stretch," a cathartic and introspective new single about finding love, that will appear on the record. Taking flight on shimmering keys with a hypnotic hook, the song showcases a more upbeat side of the artist's sound.

"'Stretch' is about looking inwards, and realizing your capacity for love and human emotion," MacPherson commented. The theme of longing for love and connection can be found throughout Powerlines; the 8-track EP's title is a nod to how (literal) powerlines are able to keep us in touch with the people we love. Pre-save the record HERE,

"Objectively speaking, we're all connected by powerlines, however, they're not the only reason you're connected to another person, a large group of people, or humanity itself. As you get older, you realize we're more alike than different because we're connected by things like falling in love," MacPherson elaborated.

In support of the new offering, MacPherson be kicking off his first-ever headline tour across the U.S. this spring. Titled for the EP's namesake, the "Powerlines Tour" commences in Washington, D.C. on Monday, April 17, and hits in major cities including New York, Boston, Nashville, and San Francisco, before wrapping in Los Angeles on Friday, May 19, with a special show the famed Troubadour. Tickets are currently on-sale on MacPherson's official website, and a full itinerary of shows can be found below.

The forthcoming run of dates follows MacPherson's successful last year of touring, where he sold out his first hometown headline show (House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ) and opened for Jake Scott all throughout the U.S. Previously, MacPherson has also shared stages with the likes of Chelsea Cutler and The Brook & The Bluff, and collaborated with a diverse array of acts including RIAA Platinum Certified artist Stephen Sanchez.

Hailed as one of the top New Jersey artists to hear in 2023, you'll hang on to every word MacPherson sings. His unfiltered, honest musicality has quietly affirmed him as a notable artist on the ascent, who show no signs of slowing down soon any time soon.

"When you listen to me, I hope you recognize I'm doing my best to document my own feelings to relate," he leaves off. "It's one thing to be heard, and it's another thing to be understood. Being understood, at whatever scale, is really special. When somebody else feels understood, I'm in a completely different universe of gratitude. There's nothing better."

ABOUT SAM MACPHERSON:

Hailing from Red Bank, MacPherson absorbed the no-nonsense New Jersey spirit from his surroundings, while his songwriter father gave him a love for music. At college, he taught himself how to play guitar, produce, write songs, and record on his own, approaching music with the same grit and determination he brought to athletics as a division one soccer player.

﻿Following early uploads such as "No Bad Memories," MacPherson initially gained traction with the alluring, heartbreaking single "Routine" in 2021. Beyond landing on coveted playlists, it cracked 6M+ streams and garnered praise among music blogs. He also served up the beloved Songs for Sam EP highlighted by "Last Minute," which lit up TikTok and surpassed 10M streams.

He carried this momentum into 2022 with singles like "Crash Course" and "Rookie." Signing to Elektra Records, MacPherson will make his major label debut with Powerlines, his anticipated sophomore EP out on Friday, April 14.

SAM MACPHERSON | THE POWERLINES TOUR

April 17, 2023 - Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

April 18, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe (Downstairs)

April 19, 2023 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

April 22, 2023 - Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

April 24, 2023 - Charlotte, NC @ Amo's SouthEnd

April 25, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

April 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

April 29, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

May 2, 2023 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

May 4, 2023 - Austin, TX @ The Parish

May 5, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room (HOB)

May 6, 2023 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock (HOB)

May 8, 2023 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

May 9, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

May 11, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

May 13, 2023 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

May 16, 2023 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

May 18, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

May 19, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

PHOTO CREDIT: MAXWELL GOLDBERG