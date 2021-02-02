Sam Grow Signs With APA Nashville

Singer/songwriter Sam Grow is kicking off the New Year by signing with APA Nashville. The rising country music star will also release his new single, "This Town," on February 12, 2021. Written by Grow, Keesy Timmer and Wil Nance, the song is produced by country star Colt Ford and Grammy-Award winning producer Noah Gordon.

Grow, who is signed to Nashville-based Average Joes Entertainment, has amassed 40+ Million streams across all DSP platforms, was recently named to Billboard's coveted 7 Country Acts To Watch list, and was recently pegged by Music Row magazine as "On Board For Strong Bids For Future Stardom." His 2020 hit single, "Song About You," was listed as one of Spotify's "Best Country Songs of 2020-Wrapped," and his 2019 album, "Love and Whiskey," debuted at #1 on iTunes Country albums chart.

"Sam Grow is a country music tour de force who has worked tirelessly over the past year to bring his signature sound to millions of fans in the DSP arena," commented APA's Victoria Gordon. "With plans to release more music this year than ever before, we couldn't be more proud to support his incredible talent as he continues to build on this amazing momentum."

"I'm excited to be working with a respected group like APA and a strong, forward thinking female agent in Vickie Gordon who values and sees the benefit of DSP success and growth in relation to touring," commented Grow. "I'm also excited to release "This Town" from my new album coming later this year."

Over the past decade, Grow has toured relentlessly, playing over 150 shows a year. He has headlined theatres and clubs from coast to coast and opened for some of music's biggest acts including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jason Aldean, Colt Ford, Kane Brown, Chris Young, Chase Rice, Lady A, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley, Billy Currington, Brett Eldredge, Gary Allan, Hank JR and more.