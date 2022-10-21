Sam Grow Shares New Album 'Manchester'

Skilled country music songsmith Sam Grow ushers in the fall season with the release of his third studio album, Manchester, available now via Average Joes Entertainment. Referring to Grow's new hometown of Manchester, Tennessee, the album pays homage to his new community through gracious melodies and vivid storytelling.

The project arrives featuring recently released single "Maybe" as well as eleven brand new tracks such as "If I Had It My Way," "Cheap Whiskey," "Without You," and more. Manchester is available for download and stream on all digital platforms now!

"I always try to write songs and albums from a very real place. So when I was thinking of the album title, it just seemed right to pay tribute to the real place where all these stories and songs happened in," shares Grow. "Manchester, TN is where I live and I've fallen in love with the people and the peace that I've found in this new little hometown of mine. I'm so proud of this album and I hope my community here is, too."

Grow continues his knack for revealing his genuine emotions through sincere lyrics with "Good At Lyin'" where he admits that it "hurts to tell the truth" about his self-esteem when talking about a lost love of his, relating to anyone currently going through heartbreak. The acoustic music video for "Good At Lyin'" was premiered by Bridge Music Magazine.

"One of the first things that made me love country music was the sad songs. As a kid, after my parents got divorced, my Dad would play 'It's Getting Better All The Time' by Brooks and Dunn on repeat. So when I got together to write with my good buddy Brice Long, I told him how much I missed those kinds of country songs," shares Grow. "I had the title floating around in my phone for a while called Good At Lying - and Brice said without missing a beat - 'cuz it hurts to tell the truth,' and this song was born in all of maybe 40 minutes. I hope this one makes your heart ache in the best way possible."

Listen to the new single here: