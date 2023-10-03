Saint Harison Announces First Ever Live Headline Shows in North America

British singer-songwriter Saint Harison today announces his first live shows in North America, following a series of SOLD OUT shows in his native UK, including shows in London and Southampton.

The 3-city US headline tour gets underway on Wednesday, November 8 in Los Angeles at The Peppermint Club, followed by performances in Brooklyn, NY on Wednesday, November 15 at Baby's All Right before concluding in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, November 18 at The Masquerade.

Speaking about the upcoming tour dates, Saint reveals, "I've been so excited for such a long time to play these shows in the US. It's been such a long time coming and I'm excited to give back all the love I've received online since releasing 'lost a friend'."

The Artist Presale starts on Wednesday, October 4 at 10am local time with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday, October 6 at 10am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit http://saintharison.com/

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Saint Harison's first ever live show in America last month, playing an intimate set to a packed room at New York City's iconic S.O.B.'s, part of Spotify's RnB First Nights Showcase. Stay tuned for news of additional live shows this side of the pond, to be announced soon.

Saint is at work on the follow-up to his critically-acclaimed debut EP, lost a friend (LISTEN), released this past spring. A deeply honest and moving project, lost a friend sees the rising musician bare all. Home to Saint's captivating vocals and strikingly relatable songwriting, the project is a space to join Saint as he navigates, heartbreak, self-discovery and above all else, all the independence and freedom it brings.

The EP features fan-favorites including the viral "ego talkin'" single and "homies" (with Tiana Major9) as well as the project's concluding track, "more weed, less friends," written and produced by the artist. The Teeeezy C-directed video invites the viewer further into Saint's world and sees him deliver a stripped back, poignant performance. In true Saint style, the music takes center stage, and the combined visual elements couple up perfectly as he takes a moment to reflect on relationships that have come and gone.

The release of the 'more weed, less friends' video followed the official music video for 'lost a friend' the title track off of his debut EP. Eagle-eyed fans will notice that Saint has brought his EP artwork to life, as he gets the track title tattooed on his arm. In true Saint style, the music is front and center, and the combined visual elements couple up perfectly as he details a recent heartbreak.

Saint shares: "'lost a friend' is such a special song to me, it was such a turning point for the healing process of this situation that the project presents. This song was written at 1am after a long day of trying to write something 'cool' - was kind of a lesson learned that the best stuff is the most honest. The music video is just a very simple one take of me getting 'lost a friend' tattooed on my arm. I often get tattoos in times where I'm feeling really low, it somehow helps me to move on and find some beauty in myself again. I always wanted to do a music video where I was getting a tattoo, but it had to be the right song with the right message and 'lost a friend' just felt so natural."

As a Vevo DSCVR artist, Saint unveiled two beautiful live performance videos earlier this year of his songs 'homies' (WATCH) and debut single, 'why didn't you call???' (WATCH). Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation.

Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Giveon, Muni Long and Jorja Smith. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

The momentum is building for the rising artist, who's stunning COLORS performance of his song 'ego talking,' has already amassed more than 2.6 million + views and more than 22 million + streams to date. To say that it's been a truly defining last few months for Saint would be an understatement. Following the release of his debut single, "why didn't you call???" , he returned in February with 'homies', a heartbreaking offering detailing the transition from friendship to romance alongside Grammy-nominated singer, Tiana Major9, which has garnered more than 20 million streams globally.

The all-powerful 'TMF' followed, which saw Saint channel the energy of some of the most powerful, unapologetic songs of the early 00s. On social media, his #egotalkinchallenge has, to date, accumulated a combined 200 million+ views on TikTok.

With more than 50 million + global streams to date, a rapidly growing fanbase worldwide, being named Apple Music's Global #UpNext artist alongside nods from the likes of SZA, Elton John, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber - it's undeniable that British up-and-comer Saint Harison is one of the most exciting artists to emerge in 2023.

Growing up with a musical diet of R&B, Soul, Motown, and Pop as well as a love for musical theater, it was destined that Saint would become the musician he is today. The eldest of three, Saint began songwriting as an outlet to articulate his experience growing up in a compromised environment.

Although, it wasn't until his mother decided to move him and his siblings into a Women's shelter that he decided he wanted to "be the artist he needed growing up" and recognized the power of songwriting that speaks to people at the most pivotal times in their lives. It's these crucial life events, along with his dedication to honing in on his craft, that would form the basis of his later artistry and a blossoming trajectory into music. Garnering support from BBC Radio 1, Apple Music 1, Rollingstone, Notion Magazine, Wonderland, NYLON, HYPEBEAST, and more, Saint is firmly poised as one of the most exciting emerging artists of 2023.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

11/08 - The Peppermint Club - Los Angeles, CA

11/15 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

11/18 - The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage) - Atlanta, GA