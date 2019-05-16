Sad Summer Festival Announces Additional Special Guests

Sad Summer Festival is thrilled to welcome several new artists today including Grayscale, Ashland, Shortly, Worriers, Jetty Bones, World's Greatest Dad, Oh, Weatherly and more on select dates this summer on its inaugural run. See below or visit www.sadsummerfest.com for full lineup information and to find out which dates your favorite artist is playing!

Sad Summer is set to feature headliners The Maine, Mayday Parade, State Champs, and The Wonder Years with support from Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic and Just Friends, plus previously announced special guests Every Avenue, Four Year Strong, Set It Off, Forever The Sickest Kidsand Emo Nite on select dates and will kick off its seventeen-city month long trek in Dallas, TX on July 5th and runs through August 3rd in Anaheim, CA.

Additionally, the festival recently announced Sad Summer Nites - the official Sad Summer after parties hosted by Emo Nite - in select cities. Tickets are available for only $10 to Sad Summer ticket holders or as a standalone ticket. Click here to learn more.

The tour will feature several unique fan experiences including interactive activities on-site, exclusive merch, and more which will be announced throughout the coming months. For the most up to date information, tickets, full lineups, and exclusive content from the artists please visitwww.sadsummerfest.com.

SAD SUMMER FESTIVAL 2019

July 5 @ Gas Monkey Live! in Dallas, TX * #

July 6 @ White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX * #

July 8 @ Masquerade in Atlanta, GA (Night 1: Mayday Parade, State Champs, Stand Atlantic, World's Greatest Dad)

July 9 @ Masquerade in Atlanta, GA (Night 2: The Maine, The Wonder Years, Mom Jeans & Just Friends)

July 10 @ Orlando Amphitheater in Orlando, FL %

July 12 @ MECU Pavilion in Baltimore, MD

July 13 @ Skyline Stage at The Mann Center in Philadelphia, PA @

July 14 @ The Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, MA ^

July 16 @ Pier 17 in New York, NY

July 17 @ Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ * ?

July 19 @ StageAE in Pittsburgh, PA !

July 20 @ Express Live! Outdoor in Columbus, OH !

July 21 @ Crofoot Festival Grounds in Pontiac, MI * $

July 23 @ Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI =

July 24 @ Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL =

July 25 @ Myth Live in Minneapolis, MN =

July 27 @ Sculpture Park in Denver, CO * +

August 3 @ City National Grove Outdoors in Anaheim, CA *

The Maine, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic and Just Friends on all shows!

* - without The Wonder Years (Dallas, Houston, Asbury Park, Pontiac, Denver & Anaheim)

$ - Special Guest Every Avenue & Shortly (Pontiac)

^ - Special Guest Four Year Strong (Worcester)

% - Special Guest Set It Off (Orlando)

# - Special Guest Forever The Sickest Kids & Oh, Weatherly (Dallas, Houston)

+ - Special Guest Emo Nite (Denver)

~ - Special Guest World's Greatest Dad (Night 1: Atlanta)

@ - Special Guest Worriers (Philadelphia)

= - Special Guest Ashland (Milwaukee, Chicago, Minneapolis)

! - Special Guest Jetty Bones (Pittsburgh, Columbus)

? - Special Guest Grayscale (Asbury Park)

SAD SUMMER NITES

July 8th @ Masquerade in Atlanta, GA

July 14 @ The Palladium in Worcester, GA

July 17 @ The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ

July 21 @ The Crofoot in Pontiac, MI

August 3 @ The Grove in Anaheim, CA





