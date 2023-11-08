Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week; 'Fruitcake' to Feature Five New Holiday Songs

The EP will be released next Friday, November 17.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Sabrina Carpeter will release a six-track Christmas EP next Friday, November 17. Pre-save the EP here.

Titled "Fruitcake," the release will include 2022's "A Nonsense Christmas" and five brand-new holiday tracks. Other songs include "buy me presents," "santa doesn't know you like i do," "cindy lou who," "is it new years yet?," and "white xmas."

The EP will be released as Carpenter reunites with Taylor Swift to open on more dates for her upcoming "Eras Tour" leg in South America.

Check out a first look at the EP here:

ABOUT SABRINA CARPENTER:

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress and style icon. With her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold certifications, and performing to sold out crowds across the United States and internationally. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom through starring roles on television and film.

Sabrina had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival to rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for “Best Performance” at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also executive produced and led the cast of Netflix’s Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020.

In the same year, she made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls. Carpenter then starred in Justin Baldoni’s Warner Bros feature Clouds (Disney+). Most recently, she co-starred in the thriller film Emergency (Amazon Prime), which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Sabrina’s growing musical catalog encompasses multiple gold singles and acclaimed album releases. She is signed to Island Records, where she recently released a multitude of hit singles: “Skin,” “Skinny Dipping,” “Fast Times,” “Vicious,” and “Nonsense.” She debuted her acclaimed fifth studio album, emails i can’t send, which appeared on many “Best Of 2022” lists including Rolling Stone and Billboard.

Of her music, Time Magazine wrote “she’s one to watch” and V Magazine added “(with) successful pop albums and a hard-hitting social commentary under her belt, Carpenter’s career has matured faster than many of her Disney-bred predecessors.”

In addition to her growing list of acting and music credits, she was selected for Forbes’ prestigious “30 Under 30” list. Following a sold-out concert tour of the US in 2022, Sabrina will be out headlining venues around the US in 2023.



