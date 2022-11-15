Sabrina Carpenter Wants to Do Broadway Again
Carpenter released released her new album, "emails I can't send."
Sabrina Carpenter has revealed that she wants to do Broadway again.
Carpenter discussed a return to the Broadway stage on a recent episode of Audacy Check In, saying: "Broadway, in general, is something I'd want to do again."
Carpenter made her Broadway debut in Mean girls on Broadway as Cady Heron. The singer had only done a limited amount of performances before the production was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress, designer, producer and style icon. In her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold certifications, and performing to sold out crowds far and wide. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom throughout television and film.
Sabrina had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival with rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for "Best Performance" at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival.
Sabrina also led the cast and executive produced Netflix's Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. In the same year, Sabrina made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls. She then starred in Justin Baldoni's Warner Bros feature Clouds (Disney+).
Her growing musical catalog encompasses gold singles- "Thumbs", "Sue Me" and "Why"-and the albums Singular: Act I & Singular: Act II. Of her music, Time Magazine wrote "she's one to watch" and V Magazine added "With two successful pop albums and a hard-hitting social commentary under her belt, Carpenter's career has matured faster than many of her Disney-bred predecessors."
In addition to her growing list of acting and music credits, in 2020 she was selected for Forbes' prestigious "30 Under 30" list. She also co-stars in the recently released comedy thriller film Emergency (Amazon Prime), which premiered at Sundance Film Festival.
Sabrina recently signed to Island Records, where she released her newest smash hit singles "Skin," "Skinny Dipping," "Fast Times" and "Vicious." She released her fifth studio album, emails i can't send, on July 15, 2022.
Listen to the interview here:
Photo Credit: Katherine Lee
