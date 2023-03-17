Sabrina Carpenter Releases Deluxe 'Emails I Can't Send Fwd:' Album

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter releases emails i can't send fwd:, an extended version of her 2022 studio record emails i can't send. The album is out everywhere via Island Records.

Consisting of four previously unreleased songs, emails i can't send fwd: builds upon Sabrina's most raw and vulnerable songwriting yet. See full track listing below.

In addition to releasing her deluxe album, Sabrina kicked off the second leg of her emails i can't send Tour on Thursday, March 16th at Hard Rock Live Seminole in Hollywood, Florida.

As part of the highly-anticipated 40-show run supporting her 2022 album emails i can't send, Sabrina will play major markets across the country and perform at legendary venues such as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and two nights at New York City's iconic Terminal 5. Sabrina is supported by up-and-comers Blu DeTiger and Spill Tab throughout the tour. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

Sabrina Carpenter treated the crowd to hit songs off of her latest record including fan-favorites "Vicious" and "because i liked a boy" as well as her current hit single "Nonsense."

See below for the full tour routing.

This tour comes on the heels of the 13-date first leg of Sabrina's emails i can't send Tour, which sold out all dates and further cemented Sabrina's status as a versatile and magnetic performer. Her ad-libbed renditions of "Nonsense" quickly became a highlight of the tour, with multiple versions going viral on TikTok.

In July, Sabrina released her fifth studio album emails i can't send, named one of "Best Albums of 2022" by both Rolling Stone and Billboard, which chronicles her various transformations through ultra-personal songwriting as well as passionate, palpable, and powerful performances.

The album includes her latest hit single "Nonsense," which has amassed over 40 million total streams across DSPs to date, with the accompanying music video debuting at #2 on YouTube trending globally and earning over 1.6 million views in its first 72 hours. Sabrina performed the standout single on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 4th.

SABRINA CARPENTER TOUR DATES:

3/16 Ft Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live Seminole

3/20 New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

3/22 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

3/24 Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

3/25 San Antonio, TX - The Espee

3/26 Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

3/28 Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

3/30 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

4/1 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

4/2 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

4/5 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

4/6 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

4/8 Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

4/10 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

4/11 Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

4/15 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

4/16 Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

4/19 San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay

4/20 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theater

4/22 Las Vegas, NV - Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

4/23 Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater

4/26 Kansas City, MO - Midland Theater

4/27 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

4/28 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

4/30 Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

5/1 Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

5/2 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

5/5 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theater

5/6 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/7 Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

5/9 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

5/11 New York, NY - Terminal 5

5/13 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

5/14 Washington, DC - The Anthem

5/16 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5/17 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

5/20 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Festival

ABOUT SABRINA CARPENTER

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress and style icon. With her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold certifications, and performing to sold out crowds across the United States and internationally. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom through starring roles on television and film.

Sabrina had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival to rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for "Best Performance" at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

Sabrina also executive produced and led the cast of Netflix's Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. In the same year, she made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls. Carpenter then starred in Justin Baldoni's Warner Bros feature Clouds (Disney+). Most recently, she co-starred in the thriller film Emergency (Amazon Prime), which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Sabrina's growing musical catalog encompasses multiple gold singles and acclaimed album releases. She is signed to Island Records, where she recently released a multitude of hit singles: "Skin," "Skinny Dipping," "Fast Times," "Vicious," and "Nonsense."

She debuted her acclaimed fifth studio album, emails i can't send, which appeared on many "Best Of 2022" lists including Rolling Stone and Billboard. Of her music, Time Magazine wrote "she's one to watch" and V Magazine added "(with) successful pop albums and a hard-hitting social commentary under her belt, Carpenter's career has matured faster than many of her Disney-bred predecessors."

In addition to her growing list of acting and music credits, she was selected for Forbes' prestigious "30 Under 30" list. Following a sold-out concert tour of the US in 2022, Sabrina will be out headlining venues around the US in 2023.