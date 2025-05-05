STAYC Details 2025 North America Leg of ‘Stay Tuned’ Global Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



High Up Entertainment’s six-piece girl group STAYC (Star to a Young Culture) has announced the North American leg of their 2025 “STAY TUNED” global tour. Produced by Live Nation, the fall run of dates kicks off on Thursday, October 2 in Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theatre, making additional stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York and more before wrapping up on Thursday, October 23 in Toronto, ON.

The North America leg follows STAYC’s global run across Asia and Australia with stops in Tokyo, Jakarta, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Singapore, and more this year. The ‘STAY TUNED’ tour is STAYC’s second worldwide tour with first-ever performances in several markets.

Since their 2020 debut with Star to a Young Culture, STAYC has earned numerous accolades, solidifying their place in the global music scene. Their 2023 hit single “Teddy Bear” soared to #5 on the Billboard Korea chart and dominated charts worldwide. In July 2024, they released their first full-length album, Metamorphic, which showcased their versatility and debuted on Spotify’s “Top Albums Debut” charts in both the U.S. and globally.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, May 9 at 3pm local time at Livenation.com. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and individual selfie op with STAYC, access to the pre-show soundcheck, specially designed VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

STAYC ‘STAY TUNED’ 2025 GLOBAL DATES - PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

Thu Jun 05 – Osaka – Cool Japan Park Osaka WW Hall*

Sat Jun 07 – Tokyo – Tachikawa Stage Garden*

Sat Jun 28 – Jakarta – Istora Senayan

Thu Jul 03 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion

Sat Jul 05 – Melbourne – Festival Hall

Tue Jul 08 – Brisbane – Fortitude Music Hall

Fri Jul 11 – Auckland – Spark Arena

Sat Jul 19 – Bangkok – ICONSIAM

Sat Aug 09 – Hong Kong – AsiaWorld-Expo - Hall 8 & 10

Sat Aug 16 – Singapore – The Star Theatre

Sat Aug 23 – Taipei – TICC

*Non Live Nation date

STAYC ‘STAY TUNED’ NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES - JUST ADDED:

Thu Oct 02 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Sun Oct 05 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Tue Oct 07 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Oct 10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Oct 12 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Oct 14 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Thu Oct 16 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sat Oct 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Oct 21 – New York, NY – Theater @ Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 23 – Toronto, ON – Great Canadian Toronto

ABOUT STAYC

STAYC (Star to a Young Culture) is a six-member K-pop girl group under High Up Entertainment, debuting in November 2020 with Star to a Young Culture and the hit “SO BAD.” Known for their "TEENFRESH" concept, they quickly gained attention with viral songs like “ASAP” and “STEREOTYPE” in 2021. Their strong vocals, catchy melodies, and energetic performances set them apart in the fourth-generation K-pop scene.

Their rise continued with “RUN2U” (2022) and Teddy Bear (2023), along with their Japanese debut and first world tour, “TEENFRESH” (2023–2024). In April 2024, they released their first full-length album, Metamorphic, marking a significant milestone in their career. With a growing international fanbase, STAYC has established itself as a leading girl group with a unique, youthful sound.

In 2025, STAYC is set to release a new album and embark on their second world tour, “STAY TUNED.” Led by Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, Yoon, and J, the group continues to evolve while staying true to their signature style. With consistent success and global recognition, STAYC remains at the forefront of K-pop’s next generation.

Photo credit: High Up Entertainment

