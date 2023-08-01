SPEEDY ORTIZ Shares New Single & Alex Ross Perry-Directed Video ft. Josh Gondelman, Ted Leo & More

Philadelphia rock quartet Speedy Ortiz will release its long-awaited new album entitled Rabbit Rabbit one month from today via Wax Nine.

The band previewed its first record in 5+ years by sharing “Scabs,” “You S02” and “Plus One” to praise from the likes of NPR Music, The New York Times, Pitchfork and more, and today Speedy Ortiz shares its next single. “Ghostwriter,” already a staple of the band’s live set, is a call to dismiss unproductive rage, delivered with the shimmering bash of the Y2K alt renaissance.

The track receives an amazing Alex Ross Perry-directed video, featuring a slew of cameos, from the likes of comedians Josh Gondelman and Emily Panic; to musicians Ted Leo, Spencer Peppet (the Ophelias), Nicola Leel (Doe/Customer), Kate Meizner (Jobber), Zoë Brecher (Sad13/Bruce Springsteen); authors Rax King, Amy Rose Spiegel and merritt k; New Yorker cartoonist Jason Adam Katzenstein; fellow United Musicians and Allied Workers organizers Spencer Compton, Marshall Moran and more.

Speedy Ortiz will be back on the road with Rabbit Rabbit this Fall for a massive North American tour, spanning four months and more than 50 shows, which will include just-announced support from Washer, Poolblood, Foyer Red and Spacemoth. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets with the newly-announced dates going on sale Friday at 10 am locally HERE.

Rabbit Rabbit was co-produced by the band with Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin (who also mixed the record), mastered by Emily Lazar & Chris Allgood at The Lodge (New York, NY), and was recorded between Rancho de la Luna (Joshua Tree, CA) & Sonic Ranch (Tornillo, TX). Rabbit Rabbit is also the first to feature longtime touring members Audrey Zee Whitesides (bass) and Joey Doubek (drums), who are now full time contributors alongside Sadie Dupuis (songwriter, vox, guitar) and Andy Molholt (guitar).

To be fittingly released on September 1st via Dupuis’ own label, Wax Nine, Rabbit Rabbit is a nod to the superstitious incantation repeated on the first of each month to bring good fortune. Dupuis adopted this practice as a child coping with OCD and early trauma, so when she began to parse difficult memories for the first time in her songwriting, it felt like kismet to name her band’s fourth record after that expression of luck and repetition.

But instead of re-treading old routines, the album finds Speedy Ortiz interrogating conventions, grappling with cycles of violence and destructive power dynamics with singular wit and riffs. The result is Speedy Ortiz at its most potent: melodically fierce, sonically mountainous, scorching the earth and beginning anew.

TOUR DATES

Aug 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live (WXPN Free At Noon) RSVP is required for entry

Sep 1 - New York, NY @ Rough Trade (in-store)

Sep 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

Sep 6 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's ^

Sep 7 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom (co-headline with Pile) ^

Sep 8 - Somerville, MA @ ONCE at the Center For Arts at The Armory ^

Sep 10 - Troy, NY @ No Fun ^

Sep 11 - Winooski, VT @ The Monkey House ^

Sep 13 - Montréal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo *

Sep 14 - Toronto, ON @ Rivoli *

Sep 15 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's *

Sep 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project *

Sep 18 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

Sep 19 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme *

Sep 21 - Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade *

Sep 22 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

Sep 23 - Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger *

Sep 25 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR #

Sep 26 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor #

Sep 27 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern #

Sep 29 - Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows #

Sep 30 - Birmingham, AL @ TrimTab Brewing Company #

Oct 1 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers #

Oct 3 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole #

Oct 4 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub #

Oct 6 - Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street #

Oct 18 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat ~

Oct 19 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel ~

Oct 20 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook ~

Oct 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory ~

Oct 23 - Miami, FL @ Gramps ~

Oct 24 - Winter Park, FL @ Conduit ~

Oct 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa ~

Oct 27 - Houston, TX @ Black Magic Social Club ~

Oct 28 - Austin, TX @ The Parish - Levitation Festival

Oct 29 - Denton, TX @ Andy's Bar ~

Oct 30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ~

Nov 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit ~

Nov 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ~

Nov 6 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop &

Nov 8 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall &

Nov 9 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza &

Nov 10 - Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown &

Nov 11 - Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt &

Nov 13 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux &

Nov 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge &

Nov 16 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall &

Nov 17 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown &

Nov 18 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck &

Nov 19 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk &

Nov 21 - Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle &

Nov 22 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House &

Dec 16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

^ = w/ Washer

* = w/ Poolblood

# = w/ Foyer Red

~ = The Baths

& = w/ Spacemoth

Photo Credit: Chris Carreon