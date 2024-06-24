SOPHIE to Release Self-Titled Final Album; Shares 'Reason Why' Featuring Kim Petras

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SOPHIE, the self-titled second album from the visionary artist, producer and pop pioneer, will be released via Transgressive and Future Classic on September 27, 2024. The lead single from the album is “Reason Why (featuring BC Kingdom and Kim Petras).”

This album was created by SOPHIE and some of her most cherished collaborators. Close to completion when she tragically died, it has been lovingly finalized by those who hold her closest, with further information as follows.

“When we, Sophie’s family, took our first steps towards bringing this project to fruition we contacted the dear friends with whom she envisioned the album. We wrote, ‘We have been finding comfort in the music Sophie left us, it is a gift that we truly cherish as we try to find a way forward, with Sophie forever at the center of our worlds.’

“Sophie didn’t often speak publicly of her private life, preferring to put everything she wanted to articulate in her music. It feels only right to share with the world the music she hoped to release, in the belief that we can all connect with her in this, the form she loved most.

“This album has always told the story of Sophie’s musical journey, a cacophony of skill and creative vision, eclipsing time and genre. Her unique sound world moves at an emotional level, encouraging the listener to intuitively embrace the ever-evolving landscape of light and dark, soft and hard, to the end of self-love and joyful self-acceptance. Emphasizing contradictions of sound and material, Sophie’s work supersedes the pure aural to create the dimension she dreamed of.

“Now, it holds another poignant meaning, it tells a life story, from mysterious unknown, through wild clublands, to euphoric immateriality.

“Sophie gave all of herself to her music. It’s here that she can always be found.”

SOPHIE is the eponymous follow-up to the artist’s groundbreaking 2018 debut album, OIL OF EVERY PEARL'S UN-INSIDES and 2015 singles compilation, PRODUCT. It will be the final SOPHIE album release, adding new depth and meaning to an eternally progressive canon of artistry.

As SOPHIE’s studio manager and most trusted sounding board for over a decade, Benny Long was heavily involved in the release of Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-insides, with mastering, production and mixing credits to his name. The two then worked together over several years developing the concept and production of this follow-up album, which Benny has lovingly completed, honoring SOPHIE’s vision.

Photo Credit: Renata Raksha

