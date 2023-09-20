SNOW WIFE Collabs With Big Boss Vette on New Single 'HIT IT'

SNOW’s upcoming debut mixtape, QUEEN DEGENERATE, is out this Friday, September 22.

Sep. 20, 2023

Emerging pop singer/songwriter SNOW WIFE has collabed with rapper Big Boss Vette on a new single and music video “HIT IT,” out today, September 20 under independent publishing company Prescription Songs and label counterpart Amigo Records. The new single is set to appear on SNOW’s upcoming debut mixtape, QUEEN DEGENERATE, out this Friday, September 22.

The viral and sensational dancer-turned-songwriter SNOW WIFE flaunts her musical versatility with Big Boss Vette on this new single. “‘HIT IT’ showcases my voyage from hyperpop niche rap into the commercial field of pop leaning rap,” says SNOW. “Given this direction, it only felt natural to call on Big Boss Vette to tie in this new global aesthetic.” 

SNOW’s single “AMERICAN HORROR SHOW” catapulted her into a very soon-to-be overnight popstar. Despite “AMERICAN HORROR SHOW” being just her second song released, SNOW WIFE is already proving she’s a force to be reckoned with. The single has garnered over 16 million streams across all streaming platforms, reached #2 on Spotify’s “Viral 50 USA” playlist and landed her on Spotify editorial playlist Beast Mode and the cover of their DOPE AF and alternative pop playlist, SALT, just to shout out a few highlights. 

Heavily influenced by multiple genres including pop, alternative and rap music, developed with her close collaborators slush puppy and Jason Hahs, and heavy hitters Dr. Luke, KBeaZy and Jbach, SNOW’s debut project QUEEN DEGENERATE is out this Friday, September 22. 

Pre-save QUEEN DEGENERATE debut mixtape: https://laylo.com/itssnowwife/yJNr7. Watch the new music video here:

About SNOW WIFE:

SNOW WIFE (She/They) is a 21-year-old artist signed to Prescription Songs/Amigo Records. Hailing from Houston, TX, SNOW grew up training in the commercial dance space with the hopes of becoming a touring dancer. After moving to Los Angeles a year ago, she quickly pivoted after discovering her voice and love for writing and performing. This transition birthed SNOW WIFE.

Channeling her childhood struggles, SNOW provides a unique perspective as a lyricist. Her storytelling capabilities paired with punchy & urgent production allows her narrative to cut through to the listener.

Additionally, her varying vocal tones add to the depths of her artistry. Heavily influenced by multiple genres including pop, alternative and rap music, developed with her close collaborators slush puppy and Jason Hahs, and heavy hitters Dr. Luke, KBeaZy and Jbach, SNOW’s debut project QUEEN DEGENERATE is out September 22. 



