SLIPKNOT Announces 2020 UK Tour

In the wake of their return to the Number 1 slot on the Official UK Albums Chart with much lauded sixth studio album, ' We Are Not Your Kind ', SLIPKNOT have announced their UK & Irish tour dates for early 2020. Ticket go on general sale Friday 30th August at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



As well as taking the top album spot in the UK, SLIPKNOT, who are as much a cultural phenomenon as they are a band, made a resounding global impact, with #1 debuts in the USA, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium and Finland, as well as Top 3 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, The Netherlands and New Zealand.



Reviews for 'We Are Not Your Kind' encompassed a broad media spectrum, reinforcing the innovation and creative vision of the Iowa band, twenty years into their celebrated existence. "With their latest studio album, Slipknot have released one of the strongest albums in their career," remarked Consequence of Sound , with The Independent declaring, "The sheer ambition of We Are Not Your Kind is just as staggering as their seminal record Iowa - the dynamic might be even better." The Ringer professed, "Slipknot's sixth album... furthers the argument that they're the most important heavy band of their era," while Kerrang! attested, "20 years since their debut, Slipknot are as bold, fearless and exhilarating as ever." Vulture praised the LP for its "maelstrom of serrated riffs, warlike drums, and machine-gun poetry from Taylor," and The NME put it simply: "The 'Knot's sixth album is an astonishing record."



'We Are Not Your Kind' is highlighted by ' Solway Firth ,' ' Birth Of The Cruel ,' and the LP's lead single ' Unsainted .' All three came with an M. Shawn Crahan directed official music video, and each trended worldwide on YouTube (all categories, not just music) with ' Unsainted ' at #1 worldwide for a full 24 hrs, with the band amassing over 58 million views in just two months.



SLIPKNOT's Knotfest Roadshow headline US tour is currently underway featuring special guests Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth on all dates, concluding on 8th September at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX. For tickets and more information on SLIPKNOT's Knotfest Roadshow, visit www.slipknot1.com.



U.K. Tour Dates:

16 January 2020 Manchester, U.K. Manchester Arena

17 January 2020 Newcastle, U.K. Utilita Arena

18 January 2020 Glasgow, U.K. The SSE Hydro

20 January 2020 Sheffield, U.K. FlyDSA Arena

21 January 2020 Nottingham, U.K. Motorpoint Arena

22 January 2020 Cardiff, U.K. Motorpoint Arena

24 January 2020 Birmingham, U.K. Birmingham Arena

25 January 2020 London, U.K. The O2



Tickets for Slipknot's U.K. Tour go on general sale on Friday 30 August at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.





