SG Lewis Announces Two UK Tour Dates Including a Headline Show at O2 Brixton Academy

Tickets go on general sale Friday 18th November at 10am.

Nov. 14, 2022  

London-based singer-songwriter, producer and DJ, SG Lewis, has announced two headline UK tour dates, kicking off on 30th March in Manchester before a second performance at the legendary O2 Academy Brixton on 31st March 2023.

Fans can expect to hear his latest single "Lifetime" along with songs from his sophomore album 'AudioLust & HigherLove' which will be released on January 23rd, 2023, via PMR/EMI Records. This latest album follows his 2021 release 'Times' a high-energy pop album that has filled dancefloors, underground raves, pool parties and festivals around the world. Tickets go on general sale Friday 18th November at 10am via metropolismusic.com

SG LEWIS TOUR DATES

Thu 30 March New Century Hall, Manchester
Fri 31 March O2 Academy Brixton, London
Tickets go on general sale Friday 18th November at 10am via metropolismusic.com.

About SG Lewis

Since his emergence in 2015, SG Lewis went from a formative gig as a resident DJ at Chibuku nightclub in Liverpool to appearances at top festivals such as Coachella and Glastonbury. He served up a series of EPs, including Shivers [2015], Yours [2016], Dusk [2018], Dark [2018], and Dawn [2019].

He ignited collaborations with Clairo, Gallant, Khalid, Victoria Monet, and AlunaGeorge. During 2021, he presented his full-length debut, Times, powered by "Chemicals" and "One More" [feat. Nile Rodgers]. Beyond rave reviews from NME and Clash, Pitchfork attested, "Times is compact and glossy, competent and earnest." Further acclaim came from The Guardian, GQ, Evening Standard, Notion, DIY, and DORK, while he performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Resident Advisor also touted his 2022 Coachella set as its "Mix of the Day." He co-wrote and produced "Hallucinate" for Dua Lipa's multiplatinum blockbuster Future Nostalgia and "Let Me Know" for LANY's Malibu Nights. Not to mention, Sir Elton John tapped him for "Orbit" on The Lockdown Sessions, and they both appeared together as part of a dual interview in PAPER. To date, his total streams have eclipsed 1.4 billion.



