SBS Entertainment Celebrates Father's Day With A Special Edition Of MI CASA ES TU CASA Live Music Series

SBS Entertainment, the live music entertainment division of Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. ("SBS") (OTCQX: SBSAA), the leading Minority certified, Hispanic multimedia and entertainment company in the U.S., will celebrate Father's Day throughout the month of June with a special edition of its 'Mi Casa Es Tu Casa Live Music Series.' Alejandro Fernandez, Banda MS, Gerardo Ortiz and Christian Nodal will headline the exclusive live audio stream performance series across some of SBS's leading radio stations and the LaMusica app.

"Celebrations have become especially meaningful and have played a significant role in keeping us virtually connected throughout the coronavirus pandemic," said Alessandra Alarcón. "We're thrilled to be working with some of the biggest names in Latin music to celebrate fathers, our heroes at home, on the frontlines and in communities across the nation, through their love and passion for music."

The Mi Casa Es Tu Casa Live Music Series was created with the goal to entertain and support the Hispanic community, who has been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, with the live audio stream performance and motivational messages by some of the biggest artists who represent all genres of Latin music. The widely popular series premiered on April 24 with performances by Pitbull and Calibre 50, respectively, and has continued every week with artists such as Maluma, Banda Carnaval, Reik, Natti Natasha and many more. Thousands of fans across the U.S. have been tuning in since its inception via SBS's leading terrestrial stations and LaMusica app.

"This series is very special to my sister, brother and me because we share an extremely close bond with our father and chairman of SBS, Raul Alarcón," continued Alessandra. "From our house to yours, we encourage the Hispanic community to join us as we tune in to each performance in June. It will be memorable and full of surprises for dads and the whole family."

Mi Casa Es Tu Casa Live Music Series June Dates

All concerts will take place at 7 p.m. ET/CDT/PT and will also be streamed on the LaMusica App.

