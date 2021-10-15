Ryan Hurd Releases Debut Album 'Pelago'

Pelago, the debut album from rising country powerhouse Ryan Hurd, is out today via Arista Nashville-listen here. The album features the Platinum certified single "Chasing After You"-his first ever duet with wife Maren Morris-plus previously released tracks "June, July, August," "Coast," and "Tab with My Name on It."

Furthermore, Hurd is set to tour the U.S. next year. He kicks off the Tour de Pelago headline run in January with dates including Chicago's The Vic, New York's Irving Plaza, Nashville's Marathon Music Works and more. Tickets are on sale Thursday, October 21 at 10 a.m. CT-see full routing below.

Hurd is nominated for two trophies at next month's CMA Awards: Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for "Chasing After You," currently in the top 10 and climbing at country radio. Hurd and Morris recently performed the track on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Pelago, inspired by Hurd's upbringing on the shores of Lake Michigan, was produced with childhood friend and longtime creative partner Aaron Eshuis, with further contributions from Jesse Frasure (Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town) and Teddy Reimer.

Hurd got his start in Nashville as a songwriter, penning Platinum hits and #1s for Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Lady A and Tim McGraw, among others. As an artist he's released a series of EPs, spawning hits like the Platinum-certified "To a T" and earning more than 700 million streams to date. He's garnered attention and praise from entertainment tastemakers including Esquire, GQ, Maxim, American Songwriter, Billboard, People, NBC's "TODAY," "CBS This Morning" and more.

Listen to the album here:

Pelago Tour Dates

October 21 - Carol's Pub - Chicago, IL

October 30 - DeltaPlex Arena - Grand Rapids, MI*

November 4 - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater - Tuscaloosa, AL†

January 13 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

January 15 - The Vic - Chicago, IL

January 16 - The Deluxe - Indianapolis, IN

January 21 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

January 22 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

January 23 - Delmar Hall - Saint Louis, MO

February 2 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

February 3 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

February 4 - Roxian Theatre - McKees Rocks, PA

February 5 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

February 10 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA

February 11 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

February 12 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

February 24 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

February 26 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN

April 7 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

April 8 - Buckhead Theater - Atlanta, GA

April 9 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

April 29 - Stagecoach - Indio, CA

May 1 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

May 4 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

May 5 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

May 6 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

May 7 - Showbox - Seattle, WA

May 8 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR