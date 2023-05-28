Roxy Roca Premieres New Music Video For 'Yazoo Queen' With Glide Magazine

Austin-based dynamic rock group ROXY ROCA has announced the premiere of their brand new music video for their latest fiery single “Yazoo Queen” with Glide Magazine. See here for the premiere. The powerful new track, charged with true rock ‘n’ roll grit, is now available for purchase on all digital platforms as well as the band’s website. Listeners can stream the single on Spotify now.

Additionally, ROXY ROCA plans to release their next track “The Nomad,” a moody, blues-rock jaunt, on Friday, June 16. Fans can pre save the single here. “The Nomad” is the second release from the band’s upcoming album “Greasy,” dropping later this year on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, with details for the official album release show to be announced. Formerly known as a horn-driven soul funk outfit, ROXY ROCA have traded in their brass section for screaming guitars and the primal rhythms of rock ‘n’ roll. Their forthcoming album launches a new era fueled by a bold rock sound.

“The song captures the band’s move in more of a rock and roll direction that finds them embracing a cranked up, bluesy ‘70s sound that is brimming with huge riffs and anthemic bravado,” said Glide Magazine. “Cannon sings his heart out while leading the band in this arena-ready rocker.”

To support the release of “Yazoo Queen,” ROXY ROCA crafted the edgy new music video with a cinematic approach to convey the story of the elusive queen herself. For this project, the band teamed up with Austin filmmaker, Kylie McLaughlin who previously worked with ROXY ROCA on the video for their track “Mind Blown” in 2019. Lead singer Taye Cannon composed a short script and co-directed the music video while actors Justin Arnold (The Rancher) and Nia Bankhead (The Yazoo Queen) brought the characters to life.

“She is an artist to the core,” said Cannon, when asked about the persona of the alluring “Yazoo Queen.” “She lives for in-the-moment high-stakes art. Her latest passion is capturing whomever she wishes to paint just for the rush of it all. She holds them captive until the painting is done and leaves them unharmed and with free art. She is a powerful, stylish, focused, thrill-seeker to the highest degree.”

ROXY ROCA’s upcoming single “The Nomad,” smolders with blues guitar, pocket grooves and lyrics evoking feelings of mystery. Dripping with the band’s signature attitude and intensity, the song rises and falls as they recount the myth of ‘the nomad’.

“The track came together during a fruitful writing session,” said drummer Ryan Greenblatt. “Drums and bass locked in on a fat groove that established the flow and tenor of the tune. Taye, inspired by the action, grabbed his lyric book and read some lines describing this dark figure stealing the attention of anyone who looked his way. Guitar came in with a slick, bluesy lead line to complement the vibe, and the cherry on top was the accompanying organ our bass player peppered in once we recorded the demo. You could say the session got ‘greasy.’”

After a decade of sizzling stages across the country and abroad playing soul and funk, ROXY ROCA have emerged from the pandemic equipped with a new sound embracing their love of blues and rock while continuing to maintain the same highly skilled musicianship and live-show intensity for which they are well known. The band’s current lineup consists of magnetic frontman Taye Cannon on lead vocals, bassist Quinn Walls holding down the low end and backing vocals, Athens, Greece’s own guitar-hero Babis “BB” Tyropolous on six-string, and driving the bus with power and precision is Ryan Greenblatt on drums.

While ROXY ROCA is no longer aiming for James Brown-esque funk, the DNA makeup of the band remains steeped in heavy grooves and R&B. Their upcoming album “Greasy” serves as a natural bridge between ROXY ROCA’s previous sound and where they’re headed on future albums. Much like the band’s other music idols including ZZ Top, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and Lenny Kravitz - whose mother, actress Roxie Roker, inspired the band’s name - underlying ROXY ROCA’s personal brand of rock and roll is its soulful roots.

“Greasy” was recorded at Edgewater Studios in Sugar Land, Texas in July of 2022. After writing almost 20 potential songs for the album, the band along with the Edgewater team settled on the nine best and most stylistically cohesive songs. “Greasy” was written and performed by the members of ROXY ROCA, produced by Derek Hames and engineered by John Shelton of Edgewater music group.

About ROXY ROCA:

Drawing on the rich tradition of the Texas blues with a heavy dose of classic rock and dripping with attitude, ROXY ROCA is a dynamic high-octane rock band based in Austin, Texas. The group is comprised of lead singer Taye Cannon, guitarist Babis “BB” Tyropolous, bassist and back up vocalist Quinn Walls and drummer Ryan Greenblatt. Inspired by legends such as ZZ Top, Rolling Stones, Freddie King, Aerosmith, AC/DC and Led Zeppelin, ROXY ROCA sets the stage ablaze with well crafted songs and a powerhouse presence that commands an audience. Since the band's inception in 2010 they’ve played hundreds of shows, held two long-standing residencies at two of Austin’s iconic venues The Blackheart and C Boy’s Heart and Soul, toured across the United States and completed two successful runs in Japan. Over the years they’ve shared the stage with many notable acts including B.B. King, St Paul and the Broken Bones, Trombone Shorty, Tom Jones, The Roots, Bob Schneider, Bobby Rush, Rebirth Brass Band, Fitz and the Tantrums, Black Pumas, Lee Fields, Delbert McClinton, Mayer Hawthorne, Pat Green, Blues Traveler and Uncle Lucious. Additionally, ROXY ROCA have become festival regulars performing as official artists at SXSW, Rhymes and Vines Music Festival, Old Settler’s Music Festival, Center of the Universe Festival, Keep Austin Weird Festival, Alpenglow Concert Series, The Big Blues Bender, Wichita River Fest, Ridgway Concert Series, CukoRakko Festival, Unexpected Festival and many more. For more information on ROXY ROCA please see here.