Rothman Orthopaedic Institute Partners with Radio City Rockettes

Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, one of the largest orthopaedic practices in the country, and the iconic Radio City Rockettes today announced a multi-platform partnership with the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase. As part of this partnership, Rothman will be the Official Orthopaedic Partner and Provider of the Christmas Spectacular, as well as the Presenting Sponsor of the Rockettes Summer Intensive dance education program.

"You cannot find more iconic brands in New York around the holidays than the Radio City Rockettes and the Christmas Spectacular," said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD., MBA, President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, and Professor of Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals. "When we expanded our practice into New York last year, one of our priorities was forming a long-term partnership with a powerful brand synonymous with athletics, active lifestyle and creating family memories. The Rockettes and the Christmas Spectacular embody each of these attributes, making them a perfect fit for Rothman."

"We are excited to welcome Rothman Orthopaedic Institute to the Christmas Spectacular family this holiday season," said Jessica Tuttle, Senior Vice President, Productions Business Operations, The Madison Square Garden Company. "The Rockettes are world-class athletes performing up to five shows a day during the holiday season and maintaining their peak physical condition is essential. With this partnership, the Rockettes will now have access to Rothman's renowned orthopaedic expertise and services during the Christmas Spectacular as well as our Rockettes Summer Intensive dance education programming."

As part of this partnership, Rothman sports medicine physician, Melody R. Hrubes, MD, CAQ, will act as the Rockettes' new medical director, overseeing general health and orthopaedic care for the dance company. Rothman will also have access to various Rockettes and Christmas Spectacular promotional platforms, including digital assets that will enable Rothman to create unique content for their own online and social platforms. In addition to this, one-of-a-kind experiential events featuring the Rockettes - for aspiring dancers who want to the learn their precision choreography technique - will be held in local communities where Rothman offices are located. Rothman will also be integrated into the beloved Christmas Spectacular production as one of the featured billboards in the scene "New York at Christmas" as the Rockettes take audiences on a tour of New York City aboard a life size double deck bus and culminates with a show stopping performance in the heart of Times Square.

"Led by Dr. Hrubes, our experienced physicians and surgeons at Rothman Orthopaedics-New York are just as passionate about providing medical services for the Rockettes, as we are for all athletes - spanning from the stage to the football field," said Anthony A. Romeo, MD, Chief of Orthopaedics, Rothman Orthopaedics-New York, and Professor of Orthopaedics at Hofstra/Northwell.

Rothman expanded to New York in 2018, and in early 2020 will begin treating patients in their fifth New York office. Rothman also opened an office in Bergen County, NJ in 2018, and will open its third New Jersey location in Paramus in early 2020.

Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is a private orthopaedic practice dedicated to providing communities with high-quality, compassionate, and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine, the results of which will exceed expectations. Rothman Orthopaedic Institute orthopaedists treat patients at over 38 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, including orthopaedic urgent care clinics in Marlton, NJ and Limerick, PA.

With experts in orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is internationally recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology. Consistently recognized as national and regional "Top Docs," Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is proud to serve as the as official team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and 76ers as well as the Big East Conference and over 50 college and high schools.





