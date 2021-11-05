Ross Harris Releases New Single 'CRUEL'

Multi-million streamed, fast rising pop star Ross Harris has released his new single 'CRUEL' via AWAL. The track is a vibrant pop song with a huge chorus alongside a slick dancefloor ready 808 beat.

Regarding the single Ross says, "'CRUEL' is a song born out of the memories of a bad ex...we've all had one. The idea started on a mid-pandemic zoom session with the idea to create a sad song that's kinda happy."

'CRUEL' has been co-written with Fraser Churchill (Charlie Puth, Ronan Keeting, Lukas Graham), and co-produced with Sistek. The track was written and produced across three continents without ever being in the same room, with Ross based in London, Fraser in Nashville and Sistek in Santiago.

Ross began releasing music in 2019 with his debut single 'GOOSEBUMPS', which was quick to prove a hit, racking up over a million streams and securing syncs on Love Island UK, Austria and Netherlands.

Ross swiftly followed with two further singles 'Don't Say It's Over' and 'SAY IT BACK', the latter featured in seven global Spotify New Music Friday playlists including the UK and US and again went on to achieve well over a million streams. The songs collectively formed his debut EP The DNA EP - Volume 1, which was released earlier this year.

In January 2021, Ross opened for Liam Payne's live stream event, which continued to propel him to pop stardom.

Before releasing his own music, Ross was already ingrained within the pop world and toured the globe as a drummer for likes of Craig David, Busted, Sigala and Ella Henderson.

Ross Harris is rapidly proving himself a hot new name on the pop scene and has even more exciting announcements to come as he is set to firmly cement his status in 2022.

Listen to the new single here: