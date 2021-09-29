Ross From Friends Shares 'Love Divide' Single from Upcoming LP 'Tread'

Ross From Friends continues the lead up to his new album, "Tread", with another track "Love Divide."

The track is the second single to be taken from the British artist's new album Tread, which will be out October 22. "Love Divide" bears all the hallmarks of a future Ross From Friends classic: brilliantly refracting and subverting big room euphoria and remodeling it in his singular production style. The result is a sleek but funky four-to-the-floor bullet, already a fan favorite judging by the reactions from recent live sets at UK festivals Green Man, Lost Village and Field Day.

A demonstration of the producer's ever-increasing mastery of his craft, Tread is a record that is beautifully textured and melodic but also eminently danceable. He cleverly balances nostalgia but keeps moving forwards, creating something brilliantly modern, with nods to sounds and styles that are not so much reflected but recontextualised through Clary Weatherall's lens.

On Tread Ross From Friends dials up the intricate and emotive qualities of his production style that have previously led Mixmag to praise his "idiosyncratic dexterity that not only makes your heart ache, but dance right out of your chest." An artist who demonstrates an ever-increasing mastery of his craft, Tread is a record that is at once sleek and melodic but also eminently danceable, nostalgic but brilliantly modern, with nods to sounds and styles that are not so much reflected but refracted and recontextualised through Clary Weatherall's lens.

Just as unique as the music on Tread is the manner in which it came about. Frustrated by the friction to the creative process that arises when recording hardware and instruments through a computer-the constant need to start and stop recording, saving and cataloguing everything as you go-Felix decided to write and build his own piece of software.

The resulting plugin-named "Thresho" and available via Ableton's Max For Live platform-starts recording once the audio hits a user-defined threshold, then stops once it goes below that threshold, automatically saving and indexing the resulting clips alongside timestamps.

