Rosie Thomas Covers The Bangles' 'Eternal Flame' with William Fitzsimmons & Denison Witmer

Rosie Thomas, a long time tugger of heart-strings, purveyor of the palliative, troubadour of the tranquil, and reader of the thesaurus blends her... okay, "love" for love songs with her calming comforting nature (this time through the lens of a mother) to birth this take on The Bangles' classic "Eternal Flame."

On a pillowy bed of synths and electric guitar sits Rosie's delicate vocals joined by fellow sleepy-folkers William Fitzsimmons and Denison Witmer making this love song lullaby a real "soothe-fest!"

Rosie:

"When we were working on the Lullabies For Parents series, and thinking about covers to add, this one felt pretty obvious. We wanted to hit on older pop songs parents know and love, but also worked as lullabies. A way to scratch that nostalgic itch, while reframing the songs to give them a new life for listeners. We would then do "casting" for who should sing on certain songs, and both William and Denison were the clear choice for this one."

Also included is the dreamy-folk parental wisdom jam "Fly Little Crow" (feat. Iron & Wine) the previous single in Rosie's Lullabies For Parents series, of which she announced the Vinyl Pre-order for Volumes 1 & 2 together on deluxe combo split color vinyl (Summer 2023).

Listen to a new single here: