Rose Betts Shares New Single 'You Never Looked Back' Off Forthcoming Album

UK-born, LA-based, rising singer-songwriter and multi-hyphenate talent Rose Betts, known for her previous hit “Irish Eyes,” has unveiled her new single “You Never Looked Back,” off her highly-anticipated new album, There Is No Ship, set for release on March 7th. The track was produced by Sean Cook, known for his work on “A Bar Song” by Shaboozey—the chart-dominating hit hailed as the biggest song of all time. With Cook’s signature touch, “You Never Looked Back” arrives with a dynamic sound, further cementing Betts’ reputation as a standout voice in contemporary music.

Across There Is No Ship, Rose captures an unbridled spirit while layering in artful and tasteful alt-pop tones. Not only is she the sole writer on the project, but she also takes on co-production, further solidifying her role as a dynamic force.

Rose adds, “My second album, ‘There Is No Ship’ is a kind of love letter to what formed the bones of me. From the dewy skies and water seeped hues of English fields… to my parents and their parents and the eternity of lives lived that flow through my veins. It took leaving my homeland to feel the potency of where and what I come from, and to begin to understand how bound I am to all of it.”

In the summer of 2023, Rose retreated to a cabin in Crestline, California, where walks around Lake Gregory helped clear creative blocks and inspire the first songs for the album, including “Running.”

Today’s "You Never Looked Back" cleverly skewers the maze-like experience of online dating while genuinely asking what could have been. "You wonder sometimes about things that didn't go right—what could have happened if you'd made different decisions," Rose says. "I've lived my fair share of dating ups and downs, and they can be pretty painful, but also feel humanly essential to experience. It's more of a winky, playful song than one of bitterness, and it's an ode to people who really want to find someone and are willing to put their hearts on the line even when the bruises keep coming."

About Rose Betts:

Rose, a celebrated figure in the London music scene, transitioned to Los Angeles during the pandemic, sparking a meteoric rise on social media with viral moments and millions of streams. In 2021, Zack Snyder enlisted her for the Flash's theme in his 'Director's Cut' of Justice League, propelling her into the DC fandom. Additionally, her collaboration with Snyder on one of the theme songs for 'Rebel Moon' underscores her burgeoning impact on both the music and film industries. Her debut album, White Orchids (2022) under Warner Chappell, featuring the viral hit “Driving Myself Home,” further solidified her presence with major TV placements.

Following another viral sensation with “Irish Eyes” in early 2023, Rose's acclaim soared, amassing over 20 million streams globally and over 50 million views on TikTok. With an extensive touring history across the UK, including performances at Glastonbury and LFEST and prestigious venues like The Troubadour and Ronnie Scott’s, Rose's sold-out headline show at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles marked a significant milestone. Rose is now signed to Nettwerk Music Group. She recently wrapped up her debut U.S. tour, which included several sold-out stops in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and more. Now she gears up to release her sophomore album There Is No Ship.

Photo Credit: Catie Lafoon

Comments