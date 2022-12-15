Ron Gallo Unveils 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' Single
Their new album is due out March 3, 2023 on Kill Rock Stars.
Ron Gallo has released "YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS" the latest single off his blistering, brand new studio album, FOREGROUND MUSIC due out March 3, 2023 on Kill Rock Stars.
With the new song, Gallo reflects on a solo west coast trip. After roaming around Los Angeles by himself, he found that LA can be the loneliest place on the planet if you are an outsider.
He shares, "I took that feeling with me on a day trip to Joshua Tree and ended up stopping at the Marshalls in Yucca Valley. There's something really sad and hilarious about seeing a glowing Marshalls sign in the middle of the desert but since chain stores are all the same inside I took it as an opportunity for some familiarity. We recorded this song mostly live in a studio in upstate NY and added that mellotron part later at home which became my favorite part of the whole recording."
With his new album, Gallo screams at the developers turning neighborhoods into unremarkable AirBnB advertisements, corporate overlords deciding how much music costs, and extremists hellbent on bringing forth an apocalypse of racial and civil destruction. It confronts the villains of our society and helps those crushed by them by finding a way to laugh at the absurdity of it all.
Over the course of 11 songs, Gallo displays what Ann Powers once called "literate electricity." It moves from fuzz to lounge jazz to freaky pop to post-punk and back again to rollicking, truly FUN rock music, all the while taking aim at any and everything. He takes aim at male entitlement, the age of anxiety, apathy vs. action, gentrification, narcissism, retail therapy, xenophobia, the dread of future generations, right wing extremists, capitalism, climate change and the experience of having a loved-one who is an addict.
Despite the chaos, Gallo infuses the album with a joyful charm, one that comes from a sincere place of love for people and protecting the things we hold sacred. Love between Gallo and his listeners, between Gallo and the strum of a guitar, between Gallo and the world. By the end of FOREGROUND MUSIC, Ron Gallo makes a staggering and life-affirming conclusion: "The world is completely fed, but the universe is inside you."
Gallo has earned a fervent and loyal live following, sharing the stage with the likes of Spoon, Parquet Courts, Ty Segall, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Twin Peaks, The Black Angels, Thee Oh Sees, Caroline Rose, Wilco, J. Mascis, Courtney Barnett, and Post Animal. He has also made festival appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governor's Ball, Austin City Limits, Pukkelpop, Osheaga, Shakey Knees, Best Kept Secret, Levitation, Forecastle, and Hangout. Today, Gallo has announced a national spring tour, offering fans new opportunities to experience his frenetic live show.
Tour Dates
North America
12/21: Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power
1/27: Edmonton, AB @ Winterruption YEG (with Shame, fed Up, A. Savage, Holy f and more)
1/28: Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic (with Shame, fed Up, A. Savage, Holy f, Nick Thune and more)
3/15-3/19: Austin, TX @ SXSW
3/19: Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips' SXSW Spillover w/ Indigo De Souza, Enumclaw, Runnner
4/5: Boston, MA @ The Middle East (Upstairs)
4/6: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right (early show)
4/7: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
4/8: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
4/11: Nashville, TN @ Basement East
4/12: Chicago, IL @ Schuba's
4/13: Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
4/14: Lexington, KY @ The Burl
4/15: Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Europe
4/29: Murcia, ES @ Warm Up Festiva
4/30: Lessines, BE @ Roots & Roses
5/1: Koln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
5/2: Munchen, DE @ Milla
5/4: Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
5/5: Monthey, CH @ Pont Rouge
5/6: Arlon, BE @ Les Aralunaires
5/9: Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
5/10: Roche Sur Yon, FR @ Quai M
5/11: Bordeaux, FR @ Georges Brassens
5/12: Donosti, ES @ Debedaba
5/13: Lugo, ES @ Fa Ce La Festival
5/14: Madrid, ES @ Wurlitzer Ballroom
5/15: Barcelona, ES @ Sala Upload
5/17: Paris, FR @ Hasard Ludique
5/18: Nijmegen, NL @ Merelyn
5/19: Groningen, NL @ Vera
5/20: Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling
5/23: Copenhagen, DE @ Rust
5/24: Malmo, SE @ Plan B
5/25: Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
5/26: Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
From This Author - Michael Major
December 14, 2022
On the heels of his eagerly awaited album release, Sincerely For You, R&B superstar and multi-platinum singer Jacquees unveils his anticipation-setter new single “Tell Me It’s Over” featuring 6LACK and Summer Walker. acquees’ latest music offering sweeps in a magnetic force of feel-good R&B Soul.
VIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals His BEAUTY & THE BEAST Puppet Costume
December 14, 2022
Josh Groban has revealed a first look at his Beast costume for the Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC. Check out a video of Groban and the giant puppet in action now, including footage of his first time seeing it. Groban is joined by H.E.R., Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Rita Moreno, Martin Short, and David Alan Grier in the special.
CRAIG WEDREN (Shudder To Think, 'YELLOWJACKETS') Announces New EP 'Second Sleep'
December 14, 2022
Second Sleep follows a busy year for the film and television composer, and Shudder to Think frontman. Early this year, Lakeshore Records released Blood Hive, the original score from the SHOWTIME series YELLOWJACKETS featuring music composed by Craig and his frequent collaborator Anna Waronker (that dog.).
HBO Max Renews THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS For A Third Season
December 14, 2022
Created by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Season two picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one.
VIDEO: Jordan E. Cooper Urges Audiences to See AIN'T NO MO' on MORNING JOE
December 14, 2022
Jordan E. Cooper appeared on Morning Joe this morning to urge audiences to see his play, Ain't No Mo', to save it from its December 18 closing date. During the interview, Cooper, who is the youngest Black playwright in Broadway history, discussed the economic problems that the show has faced during its Broadway run. Watch the video interview now!