Ron Gallo Unveils 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' Single

Ron Gallo has released "YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS" the latest single off his blistering, brand new studio album, FOREGROUND MUSIC due out March 3, 2023 on Kill Rock Stars.

With the new song, Gallo reflects on a solo west coast trip. After roaming around Los Angeles by himself, he found that LA can be the loneliest place on the planet if you are an outsider.

He shares, "I took that feeling with me on a day trip to Joshua Tree and ended up stopping at the Marshalls in Yucca Valley. There's something really sad and hilarious about seeing a glowing Marshalls sign in the middle of the desert but since chain stores are all the same inside I took it as an opportunity for some familiarity. We recorded this song mostly live in a studio in upstate NY and added that mellotron part later at home which became my favorite part of the whole recording."

With his new album, Gallo screams at the developers turning neighborhoods into unremarkable AirBnB advertisements, corporate overlords deciding how much music costs, and extremists hellbent on bringing forth an apocalypse of racial and civil destruction. It confronts the villains of our society and helps those crushed by them by finding a way to laugh at the absurdity of it all.

Over the course of 11 songs, Gallo displays what Ann Powers once called "literate electricity." It moves from fuzz to lounge jazz to freaky pop to post-punk and back again to rollicking, truly FUN rock music, all the while taking aim at any and everything. He takes aim at male entitlement, the age of anxiety, apathy vs. action, gentrification, narcissism, retail therapy, xenophobia, the dread of future generations, right wing extremists, capitalism, climate change and the experience of having a loved-one who is an addict.

Despite the chaos, Gallo infuses the album with a joyful charm, one that comes from a sincere place of love for people and protecting the things we hold sacred. Love between Gallo and his listeners, between Gallo and the strum of a guitar, between Gallo and the world. By the end of FOREGROUND MUSIC, Ron Gallo makes a staggering and life-affirming conclusion: "The world is completely fed, but the universe is inside you."

Gallo has earned a fervent and loyal live following, sharing the stage with the likes of Spoon, Parquet Courts, Ty Segall, Hurray For the Riff Raff, Twin Peaks, The Black Angels, Thee Oh Sees, Caroline Rose, Wilco, J. Mascis, Courtney Barnett, and Post Animal. He has also made festival appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governor's Ball, Austin City Limits, Pukkelpop, Osheaga, Shakey Knees, Best Kept Secret, Levitation, Forecastle, and Hangout. Today, Gallo has announced a national spring tour, offering fans new opportunities to experience his frenetic live show.

Tour Dates

North America

12/21: Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

1/27: Edmonton, AB @ Winterruption YEG (with Shame, fed Up, A. Savage, Holy f and more)

1/28: Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic (with Shame, fed Up, A. Savage, Holy f, Nick Thune and more)

3/15-3/19: Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/19: Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips' SXSW Spillover w/ Indigo De Souza, Enumclaw, Runnner

4/5: Boston, MA @ The Middle East (Upstairs)

4/6: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right (early show)

4/7: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

4/8: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

4/11: Nashville, TN @ Basement East

4/12: Chicago, IL @ Schuba's

4/13: Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

4/14: Lexington, KY @ The Burl

4/15: Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Europe

4/29: Murcia, ES @ Warm Up Festiva

4/30: Lessines, BE @ Roots & Roses

5/1: Koln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

5/2: Munchen, DE @ Milla

5/4: Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

5/5: Monthey, CH @ Pont Rouge

5/6: Arlon, BE @ Les Aralunaires

5/9: Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

5/10: Roche Sur Yon, FR @ Quai M

5/11: Bordeaux, FR @ Georges Brassens

5/12: Donosti, ES @ Debedaba

5/13: Lugo, ES @ Fa Ce La Festival

5/14: Madrid, ES @ Wurlitzer Ballroom

5/15: Barcelona, ES @ Sala Upload

5/17: Paris, FR @ Hasard Ludique

5/18: Nijmegen, NL @ Merelyn

5/19: Groningen, NL @ Vera

5/20: Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

5/23: Copenhagen, DE @ Rust

5/24: Malmo, SE @ Plan B

5/25: Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

5/26: Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher