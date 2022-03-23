Romero Releases New Single 'Halfway Out The Door'

Naarm/Melbourne's power pop group Romero have released the melancholic epic "Halfway Out The Door", the second single from their upcoming debut album, Turn It On!.

A soulful 70s ballad with a hat tip to J Mascis and Memphis, "Halfway" exemplifies the thematic fork in the road prevalent throughout the record. Frontperson Alanna Oliver guides her soulful verses through shimmering, unforgettable riffs that master the sonics of heavy-hearted classics of the CBGBs era punk, glam and pop.

Of the song she reflects "I dated this guy on and off for years, who wouldn't leave me but wouldn't exactly love me either. 'Halfway' is written about him and my eventual commitment to myself." Her vocals soar throughout the chorus as she proclaims: 'If this isn't what you want baby / don't come knocking, knocking, knocking, knocking'.

The new single comes alongside announcements of their Aussie album launch show and performances with CHAI (Japan) and Gang of Youths, full show dates below. Turn It On! is out April 8 via Cool Death Records (AUS) and Feel It Records (Rest of World).

The new music is accompanied by mesmerizing visuals courtesy of Megan O'Keefe, depicting a highly saturated suburban Melbourne romance. Of the video O'Keefe states "Dave [drums] had a strong vision and pushed to use my mum's old Panasonic camcorder to film this video. It makes for a more authentic storyline and the aesthetic of this footage was really fun to play with in the edit. This is an emotional song, the 'flashback' footage helps convey that. This video is a beautiful chaos, take from it what you will."

Turn It On! refuses to keep the foot off the pedal with its air-pounding anthems of relatability via Oliver's shining vocal delivery. Mastered by Mikey Young (Total Control, Eddy Current Suppression Ring) and engineered by Andrew 'Idge' Hehir at Soundpark Studios in Northcote, the sharp production catapults the dueling yet complimentary guitar-play to the very front. Meanwhile nothing is lost on the unique, intertwined rhythm and STAX RECORDS-like bass grooves.

Thematically, the record deals with endlessly restarting, mulling over the unsaid, resisting controlling forces in a deteriorating relationship, and the emotional strain of uncertainty. The see-sawing experience of life mirrors the sonic and emotive shifts of Turn It On! to offer a fluid sense of home, hope and pure optimism for what's on the other side of this spell.

Having hastily sold out multiple pressings of their debut double-A side Honey / Neapolitan in 2020, Romero was identified as one to watch in the underbelly circles of mail-order punk. Their independently released 2020 follow up Troublemaker drew praise from the FADER, DIY, and the NME 100 and airplay on triple j, KEXP and NPR. Having teamed up with some of the last bastions of DIY punk, Cool Death and Feel It Records, Romero's debut stands alongside cherished modern classics by Low Life, Tyrannamen, Sweeping Promises and POWER.

Listen to the new single here: