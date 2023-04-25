Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rodeo Boys Release New Single for 'Dog Leg'

Rodeo Boys Release New Single for 'Dog Leg'

The album will be released on June 16, 2023 and it is the band's first full-length since their 2019 release Cherry.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Last month, Don Giovanni Records announced the upcoming album from Rodeo Boys titled Home Movies. Rodeo Boys' rural roots combine Southern twang and 90s grunge in true lonesome and ornery fashion.

Today, Rodeo Boys has released the album's newest single along with a 'must see' music video for "Dog Leg." The track is available now across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp now, and the video can be seen HERE.

Home Movies is available for pre-order now HERE. "Dog Leg" is available across all streaming platforms, and Bandcamp now.

On their Don Giovanni debut Home Movies, Rodeo Boys are upping the ante. Their music owes as much to the twang of country as it does to the fuzz of grunge, and it's a winning combination.

Lead single "Sugar" sits somewhere between Bully and SPICE, a gritty slice of feedback-drenched rock 'n' roll that immediately makes it clear where Rodeo Boys' passions lie-in loud, crunchy, catchy alt rock.

"Dog Leg" plays out like a supersized take on classic rock, all roaring solos and guttural hooks, and epic closer "Tomboy Radio" is a proggy masterclass in dynamics. Home Movies hardly lets up all through its 40 minutes, the space folk of "Hail Mary" allowing a couple minutes to breathe, but it all seems to zip by.

Vocalist Tiff Hannay says Rodeo Boys' goal as a queer blue-collar band is "to give a voice to young queer people in small towns," and what a powerful voice it is.

Photo By Marites Woodbury



