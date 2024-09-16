Rod Wave Drops New Single 'Passport Junkie'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rod Wave - the rap/R&B juggernaut who’s last three albums debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart - has released a brand-new single + video, “Passport Junkie.” “Passport Junkie” is Rod Wave’s first new music since 2023’s Nostalgia, his acclaimed album which this week has been certified platinum by the RIAA.

Rod Wave recently announced a major North American arena tour kicking off this fall. The ‘Last Lap Tour’ – a large-scale multi-city outing - will feature Rod Wave headlining 36 of North America's top arenas coast-to-coast. The tour will kick off on October 19 at Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, AZ visiting major markets across the country with special guests Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior and Eelmatic. The full tour schedule is below. For all information regarding the tour and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE.

Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour Dates

October 19 - Phoenix, AZ

October 20 - Inglewood, CA

October 21 - Oakland, CA

October 25 - Sacramento, CA

October 30 - San Antonio, TX

October 31 - Houston, TX

November 1 - Dallas, TX

November 3 - Denver, CO

November 5 - Kansas City, MO

November 6 - Oklahoma City, OK

November 8 - St. Louis, MO

November 9 - Memphis, TN

November 10 - Lexington, KY

November 12 - Pittsburgh, PA

November 13 - Detroit, MI

November 15 - Minneapolis, MN

November 16 - Milwaukee, WI

November 18 - Chicago, IL

November 20 - Columbus, OH

November 21 - Indianapolis, IN

November 23 - Boston, MA

November 24 - Washington, DC

November 26 - Raleigh, NC

November 29 - Baltimore, MD

November 30 - Philadelphia, PA

December 2 - New York, NY

December 3 - Newark, NJ

December 5 - Atlanta, GA

December 6 - Columbia, SC

December 8 - Charlotte, NC

December 9 - Nashville, TN

December 10 - Birmingham, AL

December 16 - Jacksonville, FL

December 17 - Orlando, FL

December 18 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

About Rod Wave

Blessed with a special singing voice and an uncanny gift for songwriting, Florida's Rod Wave is taking his own path to the top of the game. The St. Petersburg native, who has amassed over 21 billion streams to date, joined Taylor Swift as the only 2 artists to top the Billboard albums chart between 2021-2023. Rod’s last album, Nostalgia, topped the chart 2 weeks in a row and cemented his status as one of the pioneers of “pain music.” He first erupted onto the scene with the viral 4x-platinum “Heart On Ice,” which culminated a prolific run of 3 full-length projects in a 12 month span. His debut album, Pray 4 Love, was certified platinum within a year of release, propelled by the TikTok crossover moment "Rags2Riches,” and the follow up, SoulFly, became Rod’s first-ever #1 Billboard charting album. Known for his fiercely loyal fanbase, Rod’s extensive touring history includes 2 consecutive nationwide arena tours, grossing tens of millions of dollars on the road.

