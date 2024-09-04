News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rod Wave Details Upcoming 36-Date 'Last Lap Tour'

The public on sale starts Friday, September 6 at 10:00am local time.

By: Sep. 04, 2024
Rod Wave Details Upcoming 36-Date 'Last Lap Tour' Image
This Fall, AG Touring and Mammoth, Inc. proudly present the Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour. This large-scale multi-city outing will feature Rod Wave headlining 36 of North America's top arenas coast-to-coast.

The tour will kick off on October 19 at Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, AZ visiting major markets across the country with special guests Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior and Eelmatic. The full tour schedule is below. The public on sale starts Friday, September 6 at 10:00am local time. For all information regarding the tour and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE.

Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour Dates

Saturday, October 19         Phoenix, AZ             Desert Diamond Arena         

Sunday, October 20           Inglewood, CA         Intuit Dome

Monday, October 21          Oakland, CA            Oakland Arena

Friday, October 25             Sacramento, CA       Golden 1 Center

Wednesday, October 30      San Antonio, TX       Frost Bank Center

Thursday, October 31         Houston, TX            Toyota Center

Friday, November 1            Dallas, TX               American Airlines Center

Sunday, November 3         Denver, CO              Ball Arena

Tuesday, November 5        Kansas City, MO       T-Mobile Center

Wednesday, November 6   Oklahoma City, OK   Paycom Center

Friday, November 8           St. Louis, MO           Enterprise Center

Saturday, November 9       Memphis, TN           FedEx Forum

Sunday, November 10       Lexington, KY          Rupp Arena

Tuesday, November 12       Pittsburgh, PA         PPG Paints Arena

Wednesday, November 13   Detroit, MI              Little Caesars Arena

Friday. November 15          Minneapolis, MN      Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, November 16      Milwaukee, WI         Fiserv Forum

Monday, November 18        Chicago, IL              United Center

Wednesday, November 20   Columbus, OH         Nationwide Arena 

Wednesday, November 21   Indianapolis, IN       Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Saturday, November 23      Boston, MA              TD Garden

Sunday, November 24        Washington, DC       Capital One Arena

Tuesday, November 26       Raleigh, NC             PNC Arena

Friday, November 29          Baltimore, MD         CFG Bank Arena

Saturday, November 30     Philadelphia, PA       Wells Fargo Center

Monday, December 2         New York, NY           UBS Arena

Tuesday, December 3        Newark, NJ              Prudential Center

Thursday, December 5       Atlanta, GA             State Farm Arena

Friday, December 6            Columbia, SC          Colonial Life Arena

Sunday, December 8         Charlotte, NC          Spectrum Center

Monday, December 9         Nashville, TN           Bridgestone Arena

Tuesday, December 10       Birmingham, AL       Legacy Arena

Monday, December 16       Jacksonville, FL        Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tuesday, December 17        Orlando, FL             Kia Center

Wednesday, December 18  Ft. Lauderdale, FL    Amerant Bank Arena

About Rod Wave

Blessed with a special singing voice and an uncanny gift for songwriting, Florida's Rod Wave is taking his own path to the top of the game. The St. Petersburg native, who has amassed over 21 billion streams to date, joined Taylor Swift as the only 2 artists to top the Billboard albums chart between 2021-2023. Rod’s last album, Nostalgia, topped the chart 2 weeks in a row and cemented his status as one of the pioneers of “pain music.” He first erupted onto the scene with the viral 4x-platinum “Heart On Ice,” which culminated a prolific run of 3 full-length projects in a 12 month span. His debut album, Pray 4 Love, was certified platinum within a year of release, propelled by the TikTok crossover moment "Rags2Riches,” and the follow up, SoulFly, became Rod’s first-ever #1 Billboard charting album. Known for his fiercely loyal fanbase, Rod’s extensive touring history includes 2 consecutive nationwide arena tours, grossing tens of millions of dollars on the road.




