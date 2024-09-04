Rod Wave Details Upcoming 36-Date 'Last Lap Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Fall, AG Touring and Mammoth, Inc. proudly present the Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour. This large-scale multi-city outing will feature Rod Wave headlining 36 of North America's top arenas coast-to-coast.

The tour will kick off on October 19 at Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, AZ visiting major markets across the country with special guests Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior and Eelmatic. The full tour schedule is below. The public on sale starts Friday, September 6 at 10:00am local time. For all information regarding the tour and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE.

Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour Dates

Saturday, October 19 Phoenix, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

Sunday, October 20 Inglewood, CA Intuit Dome

Monday, October 21 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

Friday, October 25 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Wednesday, October 30 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center

Thursday, October 31 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Friday, November 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sunday, November 3 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Tuesday, November 5 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Wednesday, November 6 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

Friday, November 8 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Saturday, November 9 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

Sunday, November 10 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Tuesday, November 12 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Wednesday, November 13 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Friday. November 15 Minneapolis, MN Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, November 16 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Monday, November 18 Chicago, IL United Center

Wednesday, November 20 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Wednesday, November 21 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Saturday, November 23 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sunday, November 24 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Tuesday, November 26 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Friday, November 29 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Saturday, November 30 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Monday, December 2 New York, NY UBS Arena

Tuesday, December 3 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Thursday, December 5 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Friday, December 6 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Sunday, December 8 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Monday, December 9 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Tuesday, December 10 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena

Monday, December 16 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tuesday, December 17 Orlando, FL Kia Center

Wednesday, December 18 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Amerant Bank Arena

About Rod Wave

Blessed with a special singing voice and an uncanny gift for songwriting, Florida's Rod Wave is taking his own path to the top of the game. The St. Petersburg native, who has amassed over 21 billion streams to date, joined Taylor Swift as the only 2 artists to top the Billboard albums chart between 2021-2023. Rod’s last album, Nostalgia, topped the chart 2 weeks in a row and cemented his status as one of the pioneers of “pain music.” He first erupted onto the scene with the viral 4x-platinum “Heart On Ice,” which culminated a prolific run of 3 full-length projects in a 12 month span. His debut album, Pray 4 Love, was certified platinum within a year of release, propelled by the TikTok crossover moment "Rags2Riches,” and the follow up, SoulFly, became Rod’s first-ever #1 Billboard charting album. Known for his fiercely loyal fanbase, Rod’s extensive touring history includes 2 consecutive nationwide arena tours, grossing tens of millions of dollars on the road.

