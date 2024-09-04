Rod Wave Details Upcoming 36-Date 'Last Lap Tour'

The public on sale starts Friday, September 6 at 10:00am local time.
This Fall, AG Touring and Mammoth, Inc. proudly present the Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour. This large-scale multi-city outing will feature Rod Wave headlining 36 of North America's top arenas coast-to-coast.
The tour will kick off on October 19 at Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, AZ visiting major markets across the country with special guests Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior and Eelmatic. The full tour schedule is below. The public on sale starts Friday, September 6 at 10:00am local time. For all information regarding the tour and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE.
Saturday, October 19 Phoenix, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
Sunday, October 20 Inglewood, CA Intuit Dome
Monday, October 21 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Friday, October 25 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Wednesday, October 30 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center
Thursday, October 31 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Friday, November 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sunday, November 3 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Tuesday, November 5 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Wednesday, November 6 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
Friday, November 8 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Saturday, November 9 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
Sunday, November 10 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
Tuesday, November 12 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Wednesday, November 13 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Friday. November 15 Minneapolis, MN Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, November 16 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Monday, November 18 Chicago, IL United Center
Wednesday, November 20 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Wednesday, November 21 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Saturday, November 23 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sunday, November 24 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Tuesday, November 26 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Friday, November 29 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
Saturday, November 30 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Monday, December 2 New York, NY UBS Arena
Tuesday, December 3 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Thursday, December 5 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Friday, December 6 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
Sunday, December 8 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Monday, December 9 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Tuesday, December 10 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena
Monday, December 16 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Tuesday, December 17 Orlando, FL Kia Center
Wednesday, December 18 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Amerant Bank Arena
Blessed with a special singing voice and an uncanny gift for songwriting, Florida's Rod Wave is taking his own path to the top of the game. The St. Petersburg native, who has amassed over 21 billion streams to date, joined Taylor Swift as the only 2 artists to top the Billboard albums chart between 2021-2023. Rod’s last album, Nostalgia, topped the chart 2 weeks in a row and cemented his status as one of the pioneers of “pain music.” He first erupted onto the scene with the viral 4x-platinum “Heart On Ice,” which culminated a prolific run of 3 full-length projects in a 12 month span. His debut album, Pray 4 Love, was certified platinum within a year of release, propelled by the TikTok crossover moment "Rags2Riches,” and the follow up, SoulFly, became Rod’s first-ever #1 Billboard charting album. Known for his fiercely loyal fanbase, Rod’s extensive touring history includes 2 consecutive nationwide arena tours, grossing tens of millions of dollars on the road.
