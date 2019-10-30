Robyn Hitchcock Releases 'Sunday Never Comes'

Robyn Hitchcock has unveiled a striking companion video for his recently released single, "Sunday Never Comes." The clip - directed by award-winning Australian filmmaker Jeremy Dylan (Jim Lauderdale: The King of Broken Hearts) - is streaming now at Hitchcock's official YouTube channel.

Commissioned for the soundtrack of the 2018 romantic comedy, Juliet, Naked, directed by Jesse Peretz from the novel by Nick Hornby, "Sunday Never Comes" was recorded in Nashville late last year, with Hitchcock backed by The Nashville Fabs, his stellar Music City ensemble that includes guitarist Buddy Hughen (Tristen), bassist Pat Sansone (Wilco, The Autumn Defense), and drummer Ryan Brewer. "Sunday Never Comes" is available now as a limited edition pink vinyl 7-inch from Hitchcock's own Tiny Ghost Records, exclusively via his official webstore.

The double A-sided single is joined by an additional new track, "Take Off Your Bandages," described by its creator as "a psychedelic manifesto for the current era, inspired by the activism of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School." All 7-inch orders will be joined by an official download link, as well as alternative versions of "Sunday Never Comes (Acoustic)" and "Take Off Your Bandages (Extended)."

First released last year in its initial demo form, "Sunday Never Comes" is performed in Juliet, Naked by its star, Ethan Hawke, of which Hitchcock notes, "Occasionally I hear people singing my songs into the public ear: Suzanne Vega and The Grateful Dead covering 'Chinese Bones' was epic, as was REM's take on 'Arms Of Love.' In Juliet, Naked, Ethan Hawke performs several versions of 'Sunday Never Comes' and he caught the feel just right. The movie is largely set in a quaint, dismal English seaside town, where the American protagonist finds himself wedged in the dissolving relationship between an obsessive fan and that fan's unobssessive wife. As a veteran of dismal English seaside towns (Morrissey - down boy!) who now lives in Nashville, I can relate to this scenario in reverse. It's a touching and perceptive story for all us music casualties, an odd hybrid of Brit and US culture - united as we both are by Rock Culture above all.

"As Ethan Hawke sings the song in the film, I thought I should make my own version available. The video was shot in Sydney, directed by Jeremy Dylan (who filmed my last two promotional clips) and features me as an artist marooned in an abandoned apartment, wistfully peering at footage of my partner, Emma, as she vamps soulfully through Berlin. Were we ever together? At one point I start drawing her. The theme is distance, separation, and a resolution that never comes to pass...."

As if that weren't enough, Hitchcock recently teamed with fellow English pop legend Andy Partridge of XTC for the collaborative EP, PLANET ENGLAND, available via Ape House Records HERE. "The EP will send devotees into paroxysms of joy," wrote PROG Magazine. "Hitchcock cites the pair's love of Barrett, Beefheart, and the Beatles as unifying factors but psych-era Fabs loom largest...PLANET ENGLAND could've been recorded anytime over the last 53 years; hopefully the duo'll soon ride again."

Meanwhile, Hitchcock will continue his seemingly eternal live schedule with a wide-ranging array of upcoming dates. U.S. dates begin November 7 at The Wild Detectives in Dallas, TX and then continue though a much-anticipated return to Los Angeles, CA's Largo at the Coronet, set for December 13. Additional highlights include an already sold out performance at Austin, TX's Cactus Café (November 8) as well as a very special double bill supported by Tanya Donelly at Brooklyn, NY's Murmrr Theatre (November 21). For frequent updates and ticket availability, please check out robynhitchcock.com/tour.

25 - Birmingham, UK - St. Paul's Church

26 - Cambridge, UK - Storey's Field Centre

27 - Lewes, UK - Lewes Con Club

29 - London, UK - Union Chapel

30 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach

7 - Dallas, TX - The Wild Detectives

8 - Austin, TX - Cactus Cafe (SOLD OUT)

9 - Houston, TX - The Continental Club

13 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic (7:00 PM SHOW)

13 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic (10:00 PM SHOW)

14 - Carrboro, NC - The ArtsCenter

15 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation27

16 - Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House

17 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Murmrr Theatre *

22 - Fairfield, CT - StageOne

23 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

24 - Boston, MA - City Winery Boston

6 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Largo at the Coronet

* w/ Special Guest Tanya Donelly

ROBYN HITCHCOCK, the legendary British artist's acclaimed 21st studio recording and first-ever eponymous release, is available now at all music retailers and streaming services via Yep Roc Records. Hailed by Uncut upon its 2017 release as "the psych maverick's loudest, liveliest album in decades," ROBYN HITCHCOCK sees the iconic troubadour casting familiar shapes into surprising new forms, the sci-fi fueled sounds and visions that first stimulated his work now ribboned with experience and hard-earned wisdom. Spanning dystopic psychedelia ("I Want To Tell You About What I Want," "Mad Shelley's Letterbox") inspired folk baroque ("Raymond and the Wires," "Autumn Sunglasses"), even rambunctious liver-fried country ("I Pray When I'm Drunk"), ROBYN HITCHCOCK marks both a masterful new chapter and ideal entry point into Hitchcock's wildly brilliant oeuvre.





