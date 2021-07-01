Robert Wagner and Little Wretches Release Live Acoustic Album

Live At The Mattress Factory - Songs From The Land Of Pit Bulls & Poker Machines" is out now. It follows their 2020 album, "Undesirables and Anarchists.

Following the international success of their 2020 album release, "Undesirables and Anarchists," The Little Wretches' frontman Robert Wagner will release a live, acoustic album. 'Live At The Mattress Factory - Songs From The Land Of Pit Bulls & Poker Machines is set to be released this July, with three previously unreleased bonus tracks. The original, acoustic set was recorded amongst an intimate gathering of friends and fans, as a way to showcase what Wagner's solo shows are all about-audience interaction and connection.

"I really want listeners to be drawn to the detailed lyrics and the themes of the songs," says Wagner. "How they evoke the lives of people in post-industrial river towns, turning the folklore of Joe Magarac on its head, to portray REAL life in a working-class ghetto, honoring the faithful resilience of people tough enough to survive in such locales."

For the recording, Robert was joined by Dave Maund, an extremely skilled and dexterous cellist, who had played with the Little Wretches in the past.

The Little Wretches have also just released the official lyric video for "Who Is America" from their "Undesirables & Anarchists" album.