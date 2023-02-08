Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Robert Ellis Announces New Album 'Yesterday's News'

Robert Ellis Announces New Album 'Yesterday's News'

His new album Yesterday’s News will release on May 19th through his own label Niles City Records.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Texas-based singer/songwriter Robert Ellis announced today his new album Yesterday's News will release on May 19th through his own label Niles City Records.

An ever evolving, creatively restless renaissance man, Ellis is redefining himself yet again, this time on his own, in far more honest terms.

Coming off his raucous 2019 album Texas Piano Man, Ellis is changing course and embracing a raw minimalist approach that prizes patience and restraint above all else. He also shared the stunning video for the title track "Yesterday's News," a wry tune that drifts like a cloud on the breeze as he channels a washed up singer on some dimly lit stage.

"I met Erica (the director of this video) around 7 years ago. We've been both life partners and creative partners since," stated Ellis. "We started shooting much of this footage shortly after falling in love, and before kids. The footage spans four continents and too many tours to count.

Originally our intent was to make a narrative short film about being on the road. Life, as it often does, got away from us and said film vanished into the ether. The footage however, remained. For Erica and I, going through it now, all these years (and two kids) later was cathartic to say the least. It also struck us both that unknowingly we had been documenting much of the source material behind the song 'Yesterday's News.' This is more than just a music video for us, it's a window into where this song comes from."

Recorded live to tape in just two days, Yesterday's News is as stripped-down as it gets, with Ellis's delicate, reedy tenor accompanied only by nylon string guitar, upright bass, and the occasional piece of handheld percussion. The arrangements are harmonically sophisticated, drawing on the open tunings and intricate fingerpicking of English songwriters like Nick Drake or Richard Thompson.

Ellis's performances are similarly subtle and nuanced, tapping into the bittersweet longing of Chet Baker and the playful poignancy of Bill Evans and Jim Hall.

What emerges is a record that's not quite folk and not quite jazz, a series of intimate, unhurried meditations on growth and maturity, hope and regret, desire and contentment, all delivered by an artist learning to let go and get quiet, to slow down and appreciate the tiny little miracles that make life worth living.

"I've spent my entire career trying to make records that I thought would be 'exciting' to other people," said Ellis, "but the albums I've always been most drawn to are small and gentle and soft. The more I sat with these new songs, the more I realized that their stillness was their strength."

Subverting expectations is nothing new for the celebrated songwriter and producer. Over the course of five solo albums, Ellis has flirted with everything from Paul Simon and John Prine to Elton John and Joni Mitchell, zigging whenever he was expected to zag in a series of sonic and visual transformations that ran the gamut from Redneck Steely Dan to Lone Star Liberace.

NPR has hailed his "musical daring and impeccable songcraft," while Rolling Stone praised his "sharp eye for storytelling," and The New York Times lauded his writing as an emotional "gut punch."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Erica Silverman



INDIGO DE SOUZA Announces New Album & Shares New Single Photo
INDIGO DE SOUZA Announces New Album & Shares New Single
The announcement comes with a video for its lead single “Younger & Dumber,” directed and conceptualized by Indigo and featuring clothing designed and constructed by Indigo and her mom, Kimberly Oberhammer, who also created the album’s artwork, and a mask designed by Henry Shearon.
HOOGENBOOM Drops New Single Shame On Us Photo
HOOGENBOOM Drops New Single 'Shame On Us'
HOOGENBOOM, aka singer and songwriter Brandon Hoogenboom, will share his debut album Good For Nothing (A Spiraling Blackout Montage) via Rose Garden (Runnner, Monster Rally). Don’t let the name fool you: Good For Nothing (A Spiraling Blackout Montage) is a resplendent collection of bold, beatific melodies cut with Brandon’s songwriting.
Abraham Alexander to Release Debut Album SEA/SONS in April Photo
Abraham Alexander to Release Debut Album 'SEA/SONS' in April
Singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander’s highly anticipated debut album, SEA/SONS, is due for release on Dualtone Records. In anticipation of the forthcoming record—which features appearances by Mavis Staples and Gary Clark Jr.—Alexander is sharing the new single “Tears Run Dry” alongside a video.
HARRISON Shares New Single with Kadhja Bonet & Instrumental Track Photo
HARRISON Shares New Single with Kadhja Bonet & Instrumental Track
Both tracks demonstrate the evolution of Harrison's sound since releasing his first two JUNO-nominated albums, as well as his recent composition work on video games (Nintendo Switch’s LOUD) and commercials. The single artwork was designed by illustrator Elijah Watson aka spacehose and the visualizers for each single were animated by Jeremy White.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music SessionHailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session
February 7, 2023

Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'
February 7, 2023

While FACS are a heavy band, they don’t necessarily feel like one— Case’s fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in AprilTHE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April
February 7, 2023

The Jim Henson Company comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me).
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 LineupFoo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
February 7, 2023

Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and more.
Audra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE FilmAudra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE Film
February 7, 2023

Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined the cast of Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. The pair will join the previously announced Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, and Jon Bernthal.
share